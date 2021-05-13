On day 1 of drive-through vaccination drive, vaccine centre in Mohali runs out of shots

A number of people who had reached there could be seen returning disappointed. (Representational Image: PTI Photo)

The drive-through vaccination launched by the Mohali administration ran into a road bump the very first day when staff manning the booth at Sector 78 Sports Stadium ran out of vaccines.

The Indian Express visited this vaccination facility between 2 pm and 2.30 pm and found the gates of the stadium closed.

A number of people who had reached there could be seen returning disappointed. When quizzed about this, the security guard at the gate, who did not want to be named, said, “There are no vaccines available, I was directed to inform the people at the gate to come on Thursday. Many people had to to go back without getting vaccinated,” he said.

Inside the stadium, some youngsters were sitting at the vaccine kiosk, which is being run by an NGO.

When asked about the vaccination drive, number of people vaccinated and the procedure for getting the jab, they expressed ignorance. One of them said, “Get your own vaccine if you want to get the jab. Our stock is over, if you want to get vaccinated, get your own shot and we will vaccinate you.”

When asked about the procedure, he just shrugged, and said he didn’t know anything.

The civil surgeon, Dr. Adarshpal Kaur, when asked about the vaccination drive, expressed her ignorance about it and said it was an initiative of the administration.

Sahil who runs the NGO ‘Hoka’ manning the vaccination drive in Sector 78 said that he did not know the people who were at the kiosk.

“We should talk about the positives of this drive, but I don’t know who was present at the kiosk,” he said.

The Deputy Commissioner Girish Dayalan said he will look into the issue.

640 people vaccinated

A total of 640 people were vaccinated at the two drive-through facilities in the district on Wednesday.

“We realised that the idea of waiting in hospital for vaccination is overwhelming for some, fearing exposure to premises supposedly having greater load of virus. So, for those who don’t want to wait onsite but prefer to get vaccinated in the comfort of their cars, we have opened up the drive-through vaccination centres,” said DC Girish Dayalan.

The district police are also providing free cab service to senior citizens to and from the vaccination site. These centres are located at Mohali District Sports Complex and Piccadillia, Mullanpur.

Appealing to people to get vaccinated as soon as possible in order to safeguard themselves and others, the DC said that at both these centres, vaccination is open for age group 45+, Frontline Workers and Healthcare Workers. The sites are functional from 10 am – 4 am and require no pre-registration.

The DC added that after receiving the jab, people will have to wait in their car for the stipulated observation time and will only just require honk to avail medical assistance, if required.

“We are trying our best to reach out to public for vaccination; the vaccination at all district and sub-divisional hospitals has been supplemented by on-site vaccination for bigger organisations as well as outreach camps to cover remote pockets/far flung areas,” added Dayalan.