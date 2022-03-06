On complaint by Sidhu’s sister, NCW marks probe to Ludhiana police

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has directed the Ludhiana police to “take appropriate action in accordance with law” in the complaint filed against Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu by his elder sister Suman Toor, an NRI. The Ludhiana police commissioner has marked the probe to Joint Commissioner of Police (JCP, Rural) Ravcharan Singh Brar.

Toor, in her complaint filed with the NCW, has alleged that Sidhu deprived her of property rights and the “right to live with dignity”.

Brar said: “The probe has been marked to me but I am yet to receive the formal copy of the order. I am yet to start work on it.”

Sources said that NCW marked the probe to Ludhiana police after Toor gave her local address of Vikas Nagar in the district. The police has been asked to reply to the Commission within 15 days on its findings.

Toor had filed a complaint with the NCW alleging that Sidhu had issued derogatory and false statements through his wife to defame her. She had accused Sidhu of evicting their ailing mother from their home.

In her complaint, Toor stated that after she raised the issue, Sidhu made wrong statements about the separation of their parents. When she had objected to it, Sidhu made false and abusive statements through his wife.

Some days before Punjab Assembly polls which were held on February 20, Toor had returned from the US and alleged that Sidhu had evicted their mother from his home.