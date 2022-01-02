Education officer garlanded with shoe: FIR filed against head of parents’ body

Two days after the Ludhiana district education officer (DEO) was garlanded with a shoe at his office Friday, the police booked the president of the parents’ association and 8-10 other unidentified persons on the complaint of the officer.

An FIR has been registered against parents’ association president Rajinder Kumar Ghai and his 8-10 unidentified accomplices for garlanding the officer with shoes, taking his photos and shooting videos of the incident to ‘defame’ him.

The FIR has been registered under Sections 451 (house trespass), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 294 (obscene act in any public place) of IPC at division number 5 police station.

Drama had unfolded at DEO office Ludhiana Friday after a group of parents garlanded DEO (Secondary) Lakhvir Singh with a shoe and also clicked photos with him.

The officer filed a police complaint alleging he was deceived as some members of a parents’ association came to his office saying that they wanted to honour him.

He said that first they made him wear garlands of flowers and when he posed for photos with them, they suddenly took out shoe garland and put it around his neck. He further said in his complaint that they also clicked his photos and called some journalists on the spot to ‘blackmail’ and ‘defame’ him. The videos later went viral on social media.

Ghai, who has been booked, said that they were protesting against inaction in a sexual harassment case against a teacher.

“We put shoe garland in DEO’s neck because he has failed to take any concrete against a teacher who has been sexually harassing girls at a government school. Despite complaints, the teacher has only been shifted to another school and no legal action has been initiated against him. We did not find any better way to make him realize his duties.”

Denying the allegation, DEO Lakhvir Singh said, “The teacher has already been shifted to another school after an inquiry. We have also written to the head office for action against him. However, teachers or anyone else cannot be suspended or dismissed on the orders of parents association and as per their whims and fancies. Action is taken on the basis of inquiry not according to what these association people will say.”