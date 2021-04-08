Of 163 ventilators for Covid patients in Ludhiana, only 18 in govt facility

Policemen get the COVID-19 check of mask violator at the Clock Tower Chowk in Ludhiana. (Express File Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

Even as Punjab is reeling under the second Covid wave, the data compiled by the health department has revealed that of 203 ICU level-3 beds available for Covid patients in Ludhiana district, just 18 are in a government facility (Civil Hospital, Ludhiana).

Also, when it comes to availability of ventilators for Covid patients, of 163 ventilators available in the district, just 18 are at a government facility (Civil Hospital, Ludhiana).

The Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, is the only government facility in the district where level-3 ICU beds and ventilators are available for Covid patients, as per the data.

Of 13 Covid patients who are currently on ventilator support in Ludhiana district, none was admitted to Civil Hospital, as on April 6 (Wednesday).

Sukhjivan Kakkar, civil surgeon, Ludhiana, said that there were a total of 203 ICU (level-3) beds available in Ludhiana district for Covid patients. While 185 of them are in private hospitals and facilities, only 18 are at Civil Hospital, Ludhiana.

The majority of them, 90, are at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH), followed by Christian Medical College and Hospital (CMCH) which has 31 ICU level-3 beds.

Other facilities having ICU level-3 beds in Ludhiana are: Fortis Hospital (13), SPS Hospital (16), Mohandai Oswal Hospital (12), Guru Teg Bahadur Charitable Hospital (9) and Pancham Hospital (8).

Dr Rajesh Bhaskar, nodal officer, COVID-19, Punjab, said that not all ICU level -3 beds have the ventilator facility.

“Some also have other equipment required for emergency treatment of critical patients such as non-invasive ventilation facility (NIV), non rebreather mask and high-flow nasal cannula,” he said.

In Ludhiana district, a total of 163 ventilators were available for Covid patients of which 13 were occupied, as on April 6.

Of these 163 ventilators, only 18 are at a government facility (Civil Hospital, Ludhiana). The majority are at DMCH and CMCH where 25 and 31 ventilators have been kept reserved for Covid patients, respectively, followed by 16 at SPS Hospital and 10 at Fortis Hospital.

Of 13 patients on ventilator support in the district, nine were admitted to DMCH and two each at CMCH and Pancham Hospital.