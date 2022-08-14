NRIs hold Tiranga Parade in Germany’s Hamburg

Updated: August 14, 2022 4:50:03 pm
NRIs living in Germany held a ‘Tiranga Parade’ in Hamburg Saturday. More than 200 people participated in the event, which was organised by the Indo-German Business Forum.
“We do celebrate Independence Day of India in Germany every year but that is done indoors. This time, we organised the Tiranga Parade and walked for 2km holding the national flag of India while singing patriotic songs,” said Parmod Kumar, one of the main organisers who hails from Ludhiana in Punjab but has been living in Hamburg for over 30 years now.
He further said, “We had arranged the flags from Delhi… a few of our acquaintances also sent them via courier.”
“As Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated in India, why should we be left behind,” quipped Raj Berry, another organiser of the parade.
Subscriber Only Stories
Raj Sharma, a Hamburg-based businessman who hails from Punjab, said: “The best part about this parade was that, this time, people from all states of India, living in different cities of Germany gathered here to be a part of it…”
The 2km-march started from Saturn Hamburg and ended at Rathaus Hamburg. The permission for the march was granted by the district administration of Hamburg, said Parmod Kumar.
Sunny Yusuf, who lives in Stuttgart in Germany but hails from Kerala, said India’s Independence Day holds great importance for him. He added, “All the participants in the parade had been living in Germany for more than 30 years now.”
📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates
For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.
-
- The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
-
Subscribers Reading Now
Most Popular
Akshay Kumar opens up about his citizenship, says he has a Canadian passport: 'I thought about moving there'
On Alia Bhatt's revenge, Shefali Shah-Roshan Mathew love story: 'Left it to people's imagination'
Loud silence today echoes Parliament’s muted stand over years on Satanic Verses banPremium
A Chinese spy ship is set to dock at Sri Lanka port on Aug 16 — here’s why India is watching closelyPremium
Latest News
Explained: Why has Johnson and Johnson decided to discontinue its talc-based baby powder?
100-ft high Tricolour hoisted at Ludhiana’s Jagraon bridge ahead of Independence Day
Sunil Chhetri advises India teammates to ‘not give too much attention’ to FIFA ban threat
Shanaya Kapoor’s looks from her Italy vacay will get you hopping on the next flight
Kartik Aaryan spends a day with ‘real heros;’ dances and makes roti with Indian Navy officers. See photos, videos
IFS officer shares stunning photo of snake’s camouflage
UPSC Essentials: Weekly news express with MCQs— RBI’s surveys to food inflation
TS PGECET 2022: Osmania releases answer key; check how to download
Tamannaah Bhatia says female parts in Indian films was all about adding ‘glam quotient’: ‘Don’t think I would repeat that’
Spaghetti sauce Is under threat as water crisis slams tomatoes
10 dietary changes to ease the transition into menopause
Terror module busted in Punjab ahead of Independence Day