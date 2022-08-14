scorecardresearch
Sunday, August 14, 2022

NRIs hold Tiranga Parade in Germany’s Hamburg

Raj Sharma, a Hamburg-based businessman who hails from Punjab, said: "The best part about this parade was that, this time, people from all states of India, living in different cities of Germany gathered here to be a part of it…"

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
Updated: August 14, 2022 4:50:03 pm
Indo-German business forum organised Tiranga'parade in Hamburg to celebrate 75 years of India's independence. (Express photo)

NRIs living in Germany held a ‘Tiranga Parade’ in Hamburg Saturday. More than 200 people participated in the event, which was organised by the Indo-German Business Forum.

“We do celebrate Independence Day of India in Germany every year but that is done indoors. This time, we organised the Tiranga Parade and walked for 2km holding the national flag of India while singing patriotic songs,” said Parmod Kumar, one of the main organisers who hails from Ludhiana in Punjab but has been living in Hamburg for over 30 years now.

He further said, “We had arranged the flags from Delhi… a few of our acquaintances also sent them via courier.”

“As Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav is being celebrated in India, why should we be left behind,” quipped Raj Berry, another organiser of the parade.

‘Tiranga Parade’ in Hamburg. (Express photo)

Raj Sharma, a Hamburg-based businessman who hails from Punjab, said: “The best part about this parade was that, this time, people from all states of India, living in different cities of Germany gathered here to be a part of it…”

The 2km-march started from Saturn Hamburg and ended at Rathaus Hamburg. The permission for the march was granted by the district administration of Hamburg, said Parmod Kumar.

Sunny Yusuf, who lives in Stuttgart in Germany but hails from Kerala, said India’s Independence Day holds great importance for him. He added, “All the participants in the parade had been living in Germany for more than 30 years now.”

First published on: 14-08-2022 at 04:45:30 pm

