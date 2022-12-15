scorecardresearch
Thursday, Dec 15, 2022

‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ in Ludhiana on December 23: Deputy commissioner

NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would hear the issues of the Punjabi diaspora along with administrative and senior police officials

NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would hear the issues of the Punjabi diaspora. (File Photo)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik Wednesday said that the Punjab Government would organize ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ to prompt redressal of their grievances on December 23 at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Ludhiana.

Malik said that NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would hear the issues of the Punjabi diaspora along with administrative and senior police officials from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts.

She exhorted the NRIs to actively participate in the function and they can register themselves through online mode by using the portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in/.

Further, registration counters will also be set up at the venue of the event on December 23. She said that the registration of NRIs will start at 10 am.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
The silent revolution of Nari ShaktiPremium
The silent revolution of Nari Shakti
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla’s warning to Congres...
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocatePremium
Meet Saudamini Pethe, Bar Council of Delhi’s first ‘Deaf’ advocate
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...Premium
From Yuvraj’s dad to Sachin’s son: ‘Told him to forget ...

Malik directed the officials of various departments to ensure elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the function.

First published on: 15-12-2022 at 12:47:44 pm
Next Story

Punjab government to organise ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ on December 16

Health Specials | Doctors and experts tell you what is good for your body, mind and soul
Click Here
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 15: Latest News
Advertisement
close