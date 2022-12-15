‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ in Ludhiana on December 23: Deputy commissioner

Ludhiana deputy commissioner Surabhi Malik Wednesday said that the Punjab Government would organize ‘NRI Punjabian Naal Milni’ to prompt redressal of their grievances on December 23 at Guru Nanak Bhawan, Ludhiana.

Malik said that NRI affairs minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal would hear the issues of the Punjabi diaspora along with administrative and senior police officials from Ludhiana, Sangrur, Barnala and Malerkotla districts.

She exhorted the NRIs to actively participate in the function and they can register themselves through online mode by using the portal https://eservices.punjab.gov.in/.

Further, registration counters will also be set up at the venue of the event on December 23. She said that the registration of NRIs will start at 10 am.

Malik directed the officials of various departments to ensure elaborate arrangements for the smooth conduct of the function.