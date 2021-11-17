NRI marriages in Punjab: Webinar organized by PAU in collaboration with NCW

The department of extension education and communication management, of the College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, organised a daylong webinar on “NRI Marriages: Issues, Challenges and the Way Forward”, Wednesday, in collaboration with the National Commission of Women (NCW).

The objective of the seminar was to review sensitive, crucial concerns pertaining to NRI marriages in Punjab and to moot solutions.

Three sessions — called ’NRI Grooms: Another story of Patriarchy’, ‘NRI marriages : Issues and challenges,’ and ‘Laws related to NRI marriages: Conflict of laws’ — witnessed an overwhelming participation.

Dr Rajesh Gill, professor, sociology, Panjab University, emphasised that society as a whole needs to change the mindset and accept that marriage is not the only aspiration of a woman. Like men, women should also be guided to be financially independent before getting married.

Dr Manoj Kumar, associate professor, GCG, Chandigarh, said that one should check the details about the prospective groom before getting married and avoid illegal migration through the course of marriages. He suggested that the government as well as societal reforms are required to avoid these kinds of circumstances.

Bikramjeeet Singh Sidhu, senior advocate, Punjab & Haryana High Court, highlighted various laws and assistance provided by the Indian Government for spouses who are deserted.

Satwinder Kaur Satti, president, Abb Nahi, an NGO working with brides abandoned by NRI grooms shared various personal experiences of women deserted by their husbands with the audience.