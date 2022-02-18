Now Badal Sr guns for AAP ‘Don’t give them mauka…stop outsiders from ruling Punjab’

With just one day of campaigning left, SAD patron and five-time CM Parkash Singh Badal trained his guns on AAP by asking voters not to give them a “mauka” by alleging that “Punjab will lose everything it has because Bhagwant Mann has no guts to stop Kejriwal from robbing the state”.

Earlier, addressing a rally in Lambi constituency, Badal senior said that he was contesting the elections mainly to stop outsiders from making roots in Punjab and enslave its people.

In a statement later, he said, “There are political opportunists in fray who are eager for a chance to turn the state into an open political mandi….After elections, 11 of the 20 MLAs of Aam Aadmi Party had sold themselves to others, betraying the people’s mandate.”

He also urged Punjabis to elect a responsible leadership. He added: “Punjab will turn into a lawless state if reckless, adventurist and selfish leaders get a chance to ruin the state.”

He blasted AAP convener Arvind Kejrival for seeking a “mauka” from Punjabis while “openly demanding hefty fines on Punjab farmers for burning stubble and filing a case in Supreme Court to rob the state of its river waters”. He also accused Delhi’s AAP government of opposing the release of convict Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar.

Addressing voters in Lambi, he alleged that most AAP and Congress candidates had purchased tickets and “if they get elected then they would barter away their seats for money and other selfish favours…If these candidates get elected, you will see Punjab turning into a haven for horse trading.”

He also challenged both Congress and the AAP leaders to name just one promise that SAD made, but did not deliver on.