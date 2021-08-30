Notorious gangster arrested, four pistols recovered after joint operation by Moga police, BSF

Moga Police on Sunday said that a gangster was arrested and four foreign-made pistols recovered from an area near the India-Pakistan border, after a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF).

Moga SSP, Dhruman Nimbale, identified the arrested man as Baldeep Singh Gill, the brother of Arsh Dala — a notorious gangster (Category A). Arsh Dala, Nimbale said, has been operating from Canada and is involved in more than 12 cases of ransom, murder and attempt to murder and runs a racket for ransom in Moga and surrounding districts.

SSP further said that Baldeep too is involved in ransom collection and has many FIRs registered against him.

“Baldeep was looking for a way to flee the country and go to Canada, but was detained at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on Saturday,” said the SSP.

“Baldeep had deputed one Harman to collect a consignment on his behalf, which was to be sent by one of the aides of Arsh Dala in Pakistan. Harman, however instead, approached police and disclosed that he had been tasked to bring a consignment from Pakistan that would be dropped near BOP Gajjal (Tarn Taran district). The consignment was later recovered in a three-hour joint operation conducted by Moga Police and BSF,” said SSP.

An FIR has been registered against Baldeep under sections 384, 386, 120-B and 506 of IPC and 25 of the Arms Act at Moga city-1 police station.

Police said that four foreign-made pistols (3 of 30 bore, and one of 9 mm), four magazines and eight live cartridges were recovered from the consignment.