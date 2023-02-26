Nothing to do with Amritpal, we don’t agree with his ideology: Deep Sidhu’s brother

At Chaukiman village near Jagraon, about 25 km from Ludhiana city limits, Mandeep Singh Sidhu (39), younger brother of Sandeep Singh, alias Deep Sidhu, the lawyer-actor-turned-activist who died in an accident on February 15 last year, stood next to the memorial site built for his brother and asserted that their group of Waris Punjab De, formed by Deep, has “nothing to do” with the group of the same name led by Amritpal Singh.

Nor does the family agree with Amritpal’s ideology of starting a “war against the government for a separate homeland for Sikhs”, Mandeep, a practising lawyer at Ludhiana district courts and now the patron of Deep Sidhu Memorial Trust, said.

Waris Punjab De was originally floated by Deep Sidhu on September 30, 2021 but was taken over by self-styled radical leader and Bhindranwale follower, Dubai-returnee Amritpal Singh, after Deep’s death.

‘Waris Punjab De’ has been in the eye of storm after Amritpal, along with hundreds of supporters, clashed with police and stormed Ajnala police station in Amritsar on February 23. They used Sri Guru Granth Sahib as a shield and waved swords and weapons to get their aide, booked in an alleged kidnapping case, freed from police custody.

Deep Sidhu (left) headed ‘Waris Punjab De’ before Amritpal Singh. Deep Sidhu (left) headed ‘Waris Punjab De’ before Amritpal Singh.

Mandeep, who was overseeing construction works at the memorial site for Deep when The Sunday Express met him, said their group cannot align with Amritpal’s “at any cost” since ideological difference makes them “stand far apart”. “My brother had launched Waris Punjab De with another ideology…not the one he (Amritpal) is now taking it to. Deep had clearly said that talks are the (only) way but Amritpal is clearly asking youths to pick up weapon. He is misusing Deep’s name and portraying him as a separatist,” Mandeep said.

Waris Punjab De followers enter Ajnala police station near Amritsar, Thursday. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh) Waris Punjab De followers enter Ajnala police station near Amritsar, Thursday. (Express Photo: Rana Simranjit Singh)

Both groups named “Waris Punjab De” — led by Amritpal and Mandeep — are registered as separate entities under the Societies Registration Act and both factions use Deep Sidhu as its face and call him their inspiration on social media.

“Violence, weapons are not our way. We are not waging any battle against the government. We will fight for the rights of Punjab but there is a way to do that,” Mandeep said. “We got our group registered separately at Fatehgarh Sahib in July last year to make it clear to police and other authorities that we have nothing to do with Amritpal Singh’s group and its activities.”

Advertisement

He said he has heard some of Amritpal’s speeches and “he sounds too extreme, too violent. (But) youths like it and he will get more followers.”

Mandeep said, “He used my brother’s official Facebook page just five days after his death…he took over the FB page of Waris Punjab De. They created a new logo of Waris Punjab De and posted from Deep’s page on February 20, 2022 that all his fans should follow that page.”

Deep, his brother said, already had more than 5 lakh followers on Facebook and it created an impression that Amritpal was his “authorized successor”. But, he asserted, “that was never with our permission.”

Advertisement

Mandeep said, “Amritpal claims he was in touch with my brother before his death but we have no proof of that. His (Amritpal’s) number was blocked on Deep’s phone…” He said pro-Khalistan slogans raised during Deep’s cremation in Ludhiana were “public sentiment”, and the family had not asked them to shout those slogans.