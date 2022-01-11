Not just land for kabristan, give us due representation in Assembly: Shahi Imam

In a multi-cornered contest in Punjab Assembly elections, Muslims will play a key role. “Muslim voters can make or break the government this Assembly election. So, this minority vote bank shouldn’t be ignored at all. We do not need land for kabristan but due representation in Vidhan Sabha. In Punjab there are (approximately) 23 lakh Muslim voters and their representation in 28 constituencies is around 10,000 plus voters,” said Shahi Imam Maulana Usman Ludhianvi, who is also national president of Majlis-e-ahrar Islam Hind Party.

He said, “With a five-cornered contest, victory margin will be very low. Last time as well, victory margin on many seats was in the range of 5,000-15,000 votes. Hence, political parties shouldn’t ignore this significant vote bank as this time margin will further reduce due to too many political parties.”

He added, “On two seats — Sujanpur in Pathankot and Amargarh in Malerkotla — Muslim vote bank is of 22,000 and 42,000 respectively. Hence Muslim faces should be fielded by political parties. Already Aladdin from Sujanpur and Abdul Sattar from Amargarh have sought tickets from Congress. In the past, non-Muslim faces have always been fielded. SAD and AAP have already fielded their candidates but the other parties should think about it.”

He added, “Ludhiana South, Lehragaga in Sangrur, Raikot in Ludhiana district, Patiala rural have significant Muslim vote bank. Overall, 28 seats falling in Ludhiana, Patiala, Malerkotla Pathankot and Jalandhar have Muslim vote bank of more than 10,000 on each seat.