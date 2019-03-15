Nomad arrested for entering Halwara IAF station

The Ludhiana rural police arrested a nomad for allegedly entering the restricted inner marker area of Indian Air Force (IAF) station at Halwara Wednesday late.

The nomad identified as Shukaruddin (26) allegedly entered the station while grazing his cattle. He was apprehended by Indian Air Force team and asked to go back but he allegedly continued to trespass following his cattle.

The man was arrested and booked on the complaint of station security officer Wing Commander Navin Bhatia.

Sub-inspector Ajaib Singh, SHO Sudhar police station said that man belongs to nomad community and was grazing cattle near IAF base. “He claims that his animals entered IAF station area seeing greener grass. He only followed his animals and had no ill-intention. IAF team had signalled him to move back from restricted area but still he entered inside. Nothing like spying or any other suspicious motive has come up till now during interrogation,” said SHO.

FIR was registered under the section 3(1)(a) of the Official Secrets Act, 1923 against the man at Sudhar police station. He was sent in judicial custody at Ludhiana central jail by a local court Thursday.

“None from his family has contacted us yet. He lives in Halwara only,” said SHO.