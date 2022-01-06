No threat to PM, campaign started by BJP to defame Punjab and Punjabis, reiterates CM Channi at rally

Punjab Chief Minister, Charanjit Singh Channi, on Thursday again insisted that there was no lapse from the side of the Punjab government or police in the security of Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Ferozepur, and said that “if there would be any threat to the country’s Prime Minister, then the Punjab CM would be the first to take a bullet in his chest”. Channi then went on to slam the “systematic campaign being run to defame Punjab, Punjabis and Punjabiyat” and said it won’t be tolerated.

Channi said that “no one touched the PM, not a single person was present around the PM in a 1-km radius”, even as he stated that he failed to understand what danger the PM had from a handful of farmers who were just sitting on the road to express their resentment against the Modi government.

Claiming that the BJP used the alleged security lapse as an excuse to cover-up poor attendance at Modi’s rally, Channi, while addressing a public gathering at Machhiwara in Samrala constituency of Ludhiana on Thursday, lauded the attendees at his rally for “not fearing corona”, “standing close to each other” and “not leaving a single empty chair” which he said was their “love for Congress”.

“Yesterday (on Wednesday) also there was a similar rally in Ferozepur where PM Modi was to arrive. Then too the weather was inclement. But the difference between both the rallies is that today despite heavy rain, I cannot see a single empty chair here. Yesterday, Captain Amarinder Singh addressed empty chairs and Modi did not turn up,” said Channi.

“When PM Modi got to know that chairs are empty, no one was there to listen to him, he made an excuse that he was stopped on the way. The fact is that he was scheduled to come in a chopper but then all of sudden, they took the road route. And then a campaign was started to defame Punjab, Punjabiyat, people of Punjab, and the government of Punjab,” said Channi.

Channi, who along with other Congress leaders were seen attending the rally without wearing a mask, said that the entire responsibility of PM’s security was that of the Special Protection Group (SPG) who had taken over the entire arrangements five days ago.

“They (the BJP) can defame me as much as they want, but I won’t let them defame the people of Punjab. I won’t rain lathis or bullets on the people of Punjab at the behest of someone. Five days ago, the SPG had taken over all security arrangements. They had decided there would be three helipads and cleared all routes. They had decided everything — chopper, attendees, venue, landing in Bathinda and then flying to Ferozepur. But at the last minute, without any warning, they arranged some vehicles and took the road route. Even then, the agitating farmers were nowhere near the PM’s cavalcade and were at least 12 kms away. The PM’s convoy was duly informed about the protesting farmers. No farmer or Punjabi were near them, no slogans were raised against the PM, no one touched the PM’s vehicle, no was even near that vehicle. While returning Modi said ‘Thank your CM, I am going back after saving my life’. Which danger was he talking about,” questioned Channi.

Channi went on to add that the Punjabis were nationalists and would never let anything harm their country’s PM. “The BJP has resorted to dirty politics to cover-up their rally which was a failure. Tuhadi jaan nu Punjab vich khatra ho kida sakda? (How can there be any danger to your life in Punjab?) People of Punjab got independence for the country. Punjabis give up their lives at the border every fourth day. And now you are defaming Punjab by saying that your life was in danger here. What was your intelligence department doing? Where was SPG? Where was the PM’s security brigade? For five days they had taken over everything here. And now to cover up the failure of your rally, the BJP has turned to this dirty politics, defaming Punjab and Punjabis in the entire country,” he said.

Channi said that he wasn’t Modi and had no danger from the people of Punjab as he asked security personnel at the rally venue to allow people to enter the D-area near the stage.

“Pradhan Mantri nu khatra hovey tan Punjab da mukh mantri apni chaati tey goli khaayega pehlan. (If there would be any threat to the PM’s life in Punjab, then the CM of Punjab would first take a bullet in his chest). If the PM’s life will be under threat, then every child of Punjab will come forward for his safety because he is the entire country’s PM. We are nationalists, we have spilled our blood for our country. But the BJP is running a campaign to defame Punjabis,” said Channi.

Channi reiterated that there was no security lapse or any shortcoming from the side of the state government or Punjab Police.

“There was no security lapse or shortcoming from our side, the route was changed by the PM’s own team. Gall koi vi nahi hai atey tussi kehdo ‘main zinda waapis jaa raha hu’ (There was no issue at all and then you are saying ‘I am going back alive’) What is this? It was our responsibility to take you and our country ahead but if you defame us, it’s petty politics. No one was near you (Modi), no one touched you, there wasn’t a single person within 1 km radius and you are saying ‘main zinda waapis jaa raha hu’,” said Channi to Modi.

He also questioned the ‘danger’ that the PM felt from a handful of farmers who were sitting on the road to express their resentment against the Modi government.

“A few agitators came because they were fed up with your (Modi) government and they wanted to show their resentment. We were trying to talk to them politely and get the way cleared. I spoke to the agitators till 3 am on Wednesday and assured them that we will arrange a meeting with the PM. Koi chaar bandey sadak tey aake baith ke, ohna nu pyaar naal hata rahe si, ehde vich khatra ki hai? (If a handful of them sat on the road, whom we were trying to talk to politely, what exactly was the danger in it?).”

You people don’t even fear Covid, says Channi

A day after Congress said that it won’t hold rallies in poll-bound states due to rising Covid cases, CM Channi on Thursday not only attended a rally in Samrala without wearing a mask, but also lauded people for attending the rally without fearing Corona, standing so close to each other and leaving no chair empty. He said that it was ‘people’s love’ for the Congress. Not only the CM, but none of the Congress leaders — including MLA Samrala Amrik Singh, minister Gurkirat Kotli and MLA Payal Lakhvir Lakha — were seen wearing masks during the entire rally.

“How come people have come here despite the rain. You guys are not even afraid of Covid and are standing so close to each other to listen to us. It is because you love us. If no one went to listen to the PM, was it our fault?,” said Channi from the stage. He also launched the formal takeover of National College for Women (Machhiwara) as Government College for Women.