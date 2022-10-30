‘No strict action against farmers for stubble burning’: Dharna lifted from outside Dreamland Colony

The dharna organised by BKU Ugrahan outside Dreamland colony in Sangrur on Saturday afternoon culminated in a victory rally, after the Punjab government gave its assent in writing to various demands that had been raised by protesters, including one which said that no strict action will be taken against farmers who are caught burning paddy stubble.

Interestingly, no FIR against any farmer has been lodged so far this year for paddy stubble burning, with the Punjab government instead choosing to focus its energies on holding awareness campaigns to highlight the evils of farm fires. The government records show that in the past, at least 861 FIRs have been filed against farmers for burning stubble. Out of this, probes have been launched in only 65 cases, with the government opting to start a process to cancel 330 FIRs. Besides this, another 460 FIRs, which had reached various courts, are also in the process of being withdrawn by the government.

For the last 20 days, farmers had been protesting outside Dreamland colony – where Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has a house taken on rent – demanding compensation for crop damage due to rain and pest attacks, Rs 200 per quintal for managing paddy stubble, adequate relief against land acquisition and minimum support price for crops like maize and moong, among others.

A five-member panel of BKU Ugrahan on Friday met Punjab Agriculture Minister Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal in Patiala, after which the government accepted various demands of the protesters.

Government data indicated that a total of 1.22 lakh subsidised machines to dispose of stubble have been provided to farmers and so far around 18 lakh metric tonnes of stubble was being managed through various methods.

On Saturday, SDM of Sangrur Navreet Kaur Sekhon took to BKU Ugrahan’s stage to make a formal announcement of the government having given its assent to all demands. “The government has assured us to complete the remodeling of canals by January 31,” said Shingara Singh Mann, senior vice president of BKU Ugrahan.

Harinder Kaur Bindu, a woman leader, stated that in the last 21 days, women had led the protests at Dreamland Colony from the front and their contribution can’t be ignored.

Meanwhile, the locals of Dreamland Colony on Saturday thanked the police for maintaining order in the area being supportive towards them during the 21-day protest by BKU Ugrahan.

SSP of Sangrur, Mandeep Singh Sidhu said that after the culmination of the dharna on Saturday, a High Tea was organised for more than 400 police personnel who had been deployed at the dharna spot to thank them for performing exemplary duty.