No route march by RSS this Dussehra

THERE WILL be no path sanchalan (route march) by the Rashtriya Swayam Sewak (RSS) on Dussehra, which also happens to be its foundation day. However, ‘shastra poojan’ will be held in shakhas across the country. RSS workers have indicated that looking at Covid conditions, this decision was taken for the second consecutive year. The last time a route march was taken out was in 2019.

Yashdeep Puri, pracharak of RSS, Sarabha unit in Ludhiana, said, “Our panth sanchalan programme is not being conducted due to Covid guidelines. Last year too we cancelled it. But ‘shastra poojan’ will be done inside the shakhas as usual. Idea is to organise programmes in small gatherings and follow Covid guidelines as usually in a route march, gathering increases.”

RSS workers said the cancellation of route march has nothing to do with the farmers’ movement. The route march used to be carried out in markets, where a few workers used to even carry ‘shastras’ alongwith them in a symbolic manner.

In Punjab, the route march used to be taken out in every district as RSS has shakhas at more than 300 locations in the state.

Effigy burning

Meanwhile, a few leaders of Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) gave a call to postpone their effigy burning programme from October 15 (Dussehra day) to October 16.

The SKM had earlier given a call to burn effigies of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Dussehra day, however Balbir Singh Rajewal of SKM said: “BJP is trying to give a communal colour to our protest while for us, it is a simple protest as we did last year. However, we don’t want to give them any chance to raise a finger on us, hence we intend to burn the same effigies on October 16 instead of 15.”

Meanwhile, BJP has written to Punjab DGP seeking FIR against SKM leaders for “hurting religious sentiments” of people and even alleged that farm unions were focusing only on Hindu festivals by planning protests.

Jagmohan Singh Patiala, general secretary of BKU Dakaunda, however said, “I too heard Rajewal’s comment about burning effigies on October 16, but a number of villages have already planned it for October 15. This last-minute change may or may not reach till one and all. So let’s see if few burn it on Dussehra and few others a day after.”