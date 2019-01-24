No place for AAP in Punjab Democratic Alliance: Simarjeet Singh Bains

Lok Insaaf Party (LIP) chief and MLA Simarjeet Singh Bains on Wednesday said that there is no place for the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) in the Punjab Democratic Alliance (PDA) being formed for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At a press conference, Bains said that being the “primary and founding member of PDA”, he will sternly oppose AAP in the alliance as its chief Arvind Kejriwal “apologised to former SAD minister Bikram Singh Majithia on his drug remark and betrayed the people of Punjab”.

He added that LIP called off its alliance with AAP for the same reason.

“There is no place for AAP in this alliance… Kejriwal is not a man of his words. How can we support a man who openly backtracked on his own words and tendered an apology to Majithia… Kejriwal used to shout in each rally during Punjab assembly elections that Majithia had links with the drug mafia and that the AAP would put him in jail if it comes to power,” Bains told The Indian Express.

On Tuesday, after a meeting of the probable members of PDA in Ludhiana, SAD (Taksali) chief Ranjit Singh Brahmpura said that he called AAP’s Bhagwant Mann with a proposal to be a part of PDA but he refused.

AAP rebel and chief of Punjabi Ekta Party (PEP), Sukhpal Singh Khaira, said he has no objection on AAP being a part of the alliance “for the benefit of Punjab”.