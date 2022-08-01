No one has right to question contribution of martyrs: Mann

It is unfortunate that the descendants of traitors, who sided with the British during India’s struggle for Independence, are now questioning the credentials of martyrs, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh at Sunam here, the CM said that no one has the right to raise questions about the “contribution of the great martyrs of our motherland”. It’s unfortunate that some who swear by the Constitution are raising questions about the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs, he added. Mann’s statement came against the backdrop of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann recently calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.

The SAD (Amritsar) chief, who is also the MP from Sangrur, has been under fire for his controversial remark. He had even defended his remark on Bhagat Singh. Mann reminded the people that “when our great national heroes and martyrs were waging war against the British regime, some traitors were siding with the imperialist forces”. The CM said that questioning the credentials of martyrs and eulogising the British despite their atrocities against Indians is a sin and “those indulging in it are committing an unpardonable crime”.

The CM said that “great martyrs like Shaheed Bhagat Singh do not need recognition from anyone as his name is enough to inspire millions of people to sacrifice their lives for the country”. Raking up controversy in Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name is uncalled for, the CM added. Mann said, “These martyrs had laid down their lives for our country and no one has the right to question their role in Freedom Movement.” Training his guns on former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the CM reminded the people that the royal family of Patiala had a history of anti-Punjab stance. During the freedom struggle, the kings of Patiala had many a patriot’s blood on their hands, he said.

Mann said that “what good of Punjab can be expected from these people who were hand in glove with the British when Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh and others were fighting for the country”. Mann said, “I bow down to this sacred land of Sunam where this great son of the soil was born.” Describing Sunam as his second home, Mann said that he was lucky to have been born and studied here. He said that the supreme sacrifice made by this son of the soil helped India gain Independence from the British rule.