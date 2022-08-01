scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 31, 2022

No one has right to question contribution of martyrs: Mann

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh at Sunam here, the CM said that no one has the right to raise questions about the “contribution of the great martyrs of our motherland”.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
August 1, 2022 1:51:59 am
Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann, Punjab CM, Shaheed Udham Singh, Bhagat Singh, Shiromani Akali Dal, Indian ExpressPunjab CM bhagwant mann (file)

It is unfortunate that the descendants of traitors, who sided with the British during India’s struggle for Independence, are now questioning the credentials of martyrs, said Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Sunday.

Addressing a gathering at a state-level function to mark the martyrdom day of Shaheed Udham Singh at Sunam here, the CM said that no one has the right to raise questions about the “contribution of the great martyrs of our motherland”. It’s unfortunate that some who swear by the Constitution are raising questions about the supreme sacrifice of the martyrs, he added. Mann’s statement came against the backdrop of Shiromani Akali Dal (Amritsar) president Simranjit Singh Mann recently calling freedom fighter Bhagat Singh a “terrorist”.

More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

The SAD (Amritsar) chief, who is also the MP from Sangrur, has been under fire for his controversial remark. He had even defended his remark on Bhagat Singh. Mann reminded the people that “when our great national heroes and martyrs were waging war against the British regime, some traitors were siding with the imperialist forces”. The CM said that questioning the credentials of martyrs and eulogising the British despite their atrocities against Indians is a sin and “those indulging in it are committing an unpardonable crime”.

The CM said that “great martyrs like Shaheed Bhagat Singh do not need recognition from anyone as his name is enough to inspire millions of people to sacrifice their lives for the country”. Raking up controversy in Shaheed Bhagat Singh’s name is uncalled for, the CM added. Mann said, “These martyrs had laid down their lives for our country and no one has the right to question their role in Freedom Movement.” Training his guns on former CM Captain Amarinder Singh, the CM reminded the people that the royal family of Patiala had a history of anti-Punjab stance. During the freedom struggle, the kings of Patiala had many a patriot’s blood on their hands, he said.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’Premium
AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraftPremium
Gujarat to resume seaplane ride to Statue of Unity with amphibious aircraft
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s historyPremium
Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855Premium
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

Mann said that “what good of Punjab can be expected from these people who were hand in glove with the British when Shaheed Bhagat Singh, Shaheed Udham Singh and others were fighting for the country”. Mann said, “I bow down to this sacred land of Sunam where this great son of the soil was born.” Describing Sunam as his second home, Mann said that he was lucky to have been born and studied here. He said that the supreme sacrifice made by this son of the soil helped India gain Independence from the British rule.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard

Most Popular

1

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

2

Explained: ITR filing deadline about to run out, this what you need to know if you haven’t filed your return yet

3

Patra Chawl land scam case: ED detains Sanjay Raut after raiding his residence

4

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

5

Behind BJP scramble to debunk Koshyari, fears of Marathi manoos backlash, Uddhav Sena rise

Featured Stories

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Santhals and their Great Revolt of 1855
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: What is Mumbai's Patra Chawl case, in which the ED has detaine...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Explained: A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Keep your eyes on the road to 2024, BJP tells its UP leaders at 3-day tra...
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Dakshina Kannada murder fallout puts Bommai’s future as CM in doubt
Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

Achinta Sheuli does heavy lifting to extend India’s golden run at Commonwealth Games weightlifting

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained
Express Explained

What is the Patra Chawl case, in which Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut has been detained

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

After blow hot, blow cold, Mamata may reach out to Congress

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

AI art tool Midjourney has all the answers to ‘what if’

Premium
A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

A man who had monkeypox has died in Kerala, but here's why you must not panic

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

NIA conducts searches across country in two Islamic State-related cases

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Tales of tragedy: How communal murders rocked three families in Dakshina Kannada

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

Commonwealth Games: India beat Pakistan by eight wickets

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood
Opinion

In the failure of ‘Shamshera’, a warning and lesson for Bollywood

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

'Piecemeal move, one-man army': Fingers point at Sukhbir as he orders Akali churn

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Sanjay Arora to take over from Rakesh Asthana as new Delhi Police Commissioner

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Deep inside Delhi’s Malviya Nagar, a window into the country’s history

Premium

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 31: Latest News
Advertisement