No more morchas: Section 144 imposed in Punjab’s Bargari village

BARGARI INSAAF Morcha was recently lifted from Bargari village’s Dana Mandi, the area still has significant police presence. As per the orders of Faridkot DC, no dharna (religious/social) can be organised in Bargari village. The reason: A few panthic organisations have given yet another call for a gathering at Bargari village on December 18, after they expressed displeasure over the lifting of dharna.

Panthic organisations such as United Akali Dal 1920, United Akali Dal and others claimed that Dhyan Singh Mand, who led the Bargari Morcha, had not consulted them before lifting the dharna.

Section 144 has been implemented in the area since December 13 as per the orders of DC Faridkot Rajiv Prasher. These orders will be in effect till February 19, sources said.

A statement released by the DC says the administration has banned organising of any protest or meeting in the grain market of Bargari and anywhere else in the village as it can lead to law and order problem. The statement adds that some organisations could clash with each other and such dharnas can hurt sentiments of others. Untoward incidents could happen in the area if any gathering was allowed, says the statement.

Meanwhile, Buta Singh Ransinh, general secretary of Akali Dal 1920 has given a call to gather at Bargari on December 18.

He even stated, “Morcha was lifted in haste and Sikh Sangat is upset about it. Demands of morcha need to be fulfilled before lifting it while Government gave just assurances.”

Mand has been declared as Jathedar of Akal Takht by Sarbat Khalsa of 2015 while Baljit Singh Daduwal, Jathedar of Takht Damdama Sahib as declared by Sarbat Khalsa had also told The Indian Express that Mand did not consult with him and took the decision to lift morcha on his own.

Daduwal even told that he will not be part of Mand’s second phase meeting call on December 20 at Fatehgarh Sahib. However hegave no iondication on whether he will be part of December 18 meeting or not.

DC Rajiv Prasher said no one would be allowed to organise morcha at Bargari.