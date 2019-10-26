‘No Diwali gifts please’, say notices outside Ferozepur DC’s home, office

SETTING AN example of transparency among government officials, Ferozepur Deputy Commissioner Chander Gaind has refused to accept gifts from visitors on Diwali.

Notices in this regard have been pasted at the entrance to the deputy commissioner’s office and residence situated on Border Road. The notices say: “I wish you a very Happy Diwali, no gifts, please. Your good wishes and blessings are all that I need”.

Gaind said, “The state government is committed to bringing transparency in the day-to-day office work of the various departments to cultivate an errorless system. This task could be achieved by making bureaucracy more accountable toward the public. Thus it was our duty to contribute to the efforts being made by the state government.”

The deputy commissioner also called upon other government officials and employees to do the same. He further urged people to donate to the underprivileged instead.

PSPCL CMD does the same for second year Punjab State Power Corporation Limited (PSPCL) Chairman cum Managing Director Baldev Singh Saran too has pasted such messages outside his house and office. Saran had done this last year.

Officials said even employees had also been asked to refrain from accepting Diwali gifts and do their work with honesty.