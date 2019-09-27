Ludhiana: Nine dead in two accidents at Fazilka

Nine persons, including three minors, died in two different incidents in Fazilka district Thursday while two were injured. One person is still missing. The first incident happened in Abohar at a private oil refinery factory in which three workers were trying to clean an oil tanker. They allegedly died due to suffocation caused by gaseous fumes.

Another person who went inside to help them also fell unconscious. An NDRF team was called and it managed to take the four out the four around 4 pm. Three persons — Happy, Dhoni and Badrinath – died, while one Sukhu has been admitted to the hospital.

Police are now investigating is safety measures were followed at the time of cleaning the tank. In another accident, a Santro car carrying eight persons of a family fell in the Bikaner canal near Jandwala Meera Sangla village of Fazilka in which six persons, including four minors, died. One person was rescued alive, while another who was washed away by the current is yet to be located.

All were from one family that hailed from village Amarpura. The incident happened near village Acharki and locals called divers for help and informed the police. The dead were identified as Lakhwinder Singh (16), Sajan and Simranjeet Singh, both of 8 years of age, Sona(4), Swarn Kaur (60) and Kulwinder Kaur (32).