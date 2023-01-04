Nijjar kick starts cleaning of Sidhwan canal in Ludhiana

Punjab local bodies minister Dr Inderbir Singh Nijjar kick started the work to clean Sidhwan canal from Bhai Randhir Singh (BRS) Nagar bridge in Ludhiana, Wednesday.

He also inaugurated the project to install chain linked iron fencing (2 meter height) along the 13 kms long stretch of canal within the city limits. Aiming to stop the residents from dumping waste into the canal, the project is being taken up at a cost of Rs 6.64 crore. The work to install the fencing will be completed in the coming six months.

Ludhiana MC officials said that the canal falls under the jurisdiction of the irrigation department. Amid rising concern over garbage dumped in the water body, which moves through the city, MC has stepped up to clean the canal in coordination with the irrigation department. Temporary ramps have been established at different points of the canal and the water body is being cleaned with the help of JCB machines and tippers.

Officials stated that the irrigation department has prepared a schedule to stop the flow of water in the canal for 21 days. The process to clean the stretch of canal from Lohara bridge to Barewal canal bridge will be taken up during this period. If required, the irrigation department will also be asked to stop the flow of water in the canal for a few more days.

Nijjar said that the initiatives taken by the civic body to clean the canal and install iron fencing around the same is appreciable, but the public should also support the authorities in keeping the canal clean and stop dumping waste in the water bodies. Further the minister stated that the civic body will also be forced to take strict action against the violators, if the residents did not restrict themselves from dumping waste in the water bodies.

Paying obeisance at Sukhmani Sahib path organised by Municipal Employees Sangharsh Committee to mark New year celebrations at MC Zone-D office in Sarabha Nagar, Minister Nijjar appealed the residents to step forward to save the environment and groundwater.

The minister also honoured some NGOs/social activists which have been working in association with the civic body. These include Shahi Imaam Punjab Maulana Muhammad Usmaan Rehmani Ludhianvi, Gursahib Singh and Davinder Nagi from Team 1699, Maneet Dewan from City Needs and members of other NGOs including Lets Clean Ludhiana Foundation, Neki Di Rasoi, Ashke group etc.

Nijjar also unveiled two sculptures based on women empowerment theme installed outside MC Zone-D office. The sculptures have been installed by FICCI FLO group, which has been working in association with the MC.