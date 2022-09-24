Nijjar asks officials to complete Nabha sewage project by Dec end

Punjab local government minister Dr Inderbir Nijjar Saturday said that the Nabha sewerage project in Patiala will be completed by December end this year. He said that a main pumping station (MPS) and sewage treatment plant (STP) is being established at Nabha at Rs 21.88 crore. He added that 82% of the work of the MPS and 55% work of the STP of 12 MLD is complete.

Nijjar said that the 7.92 km area of Nabha will be covered under the sewerage project, which will benefit a large number of people. He said that the purpose of the MPS is to treat the town’s sewerage by pumping it into the sewerage treatment plant. He directed the officials of the department to ensure the completion of this project by December end.

Varinder Sharma, chief executive officer of Water Supply and Sewerage Board, said that the STP with latest technology will be based on sequential batch reactor.