Nihangs ‘torture’ man to death on suspicion of kidnapping girl

A group of Nihang Sikhs allegedly tortured a 26-year-old man to death on the suspicion that he had kidnapped a girl. The Nihangs assaulted, thrashed and tortured the youth at Majli Kalan village of Samrala Sunday and he succumbed to injuries Monday.

Police said that nine Nihang Sikhs were booked for the alleged murder of Avtar Singh, 26, of Kuhli Kalan village.

Khanna SSP Ravi Kumar said that a group of Nihang Sikhs got together and assaulted Avtar Singh on Sunday at Majli Kalan village on the suspicion that he had kidnapped a girl. “The girl, who had reportedly been missing for around 10 days, and Avtar Singh were friends and used to talk often. After the girl went missing around 10 days back, the girl’s family suspected that Avtar had kidnapped her.”

“To clarify this issue, Avtar and his family had gone to the dera of one Nihang Gursewak Singh at Kullewal village on Sunday. From there they were taken to Majli Kalan village to talk to the girl’s family and a group of Nihangs accompanied them but after reaching there, all Nihangs got together and opened an attack on Avtar suspecting that the girl was with her and he had hidden her. He died today. We have booked nine accused and all of them are Nihangs. Five of them have been arrested,” the SSP said.

After his death, the family members of the victim and other residents of various villages staged a protest outside Samrala police station and blocked traffic on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road demanding arrest of all the accused. After his death, the family members of the victim and other residents of various villages staged a protest outside Samrala police station and blocked traffic on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road demanding arrest of all the accused.

According to the family members, the Nihangs did not even allow them to give him some water when the victim had collapsed after continuous torture.

Bhajan Singh, father of the deceased, told the police in his statement that his son had friendship with the girl and they used to talk and chat over the phone. Ten days ago, they got to know that the girl had eloped with some other man. However, the girl’s family was suspecting that Avtar had kidnapped and hidden her somewhere. To clarify this issue, he along with his son and other family members had gone to the dera of Nihang Gursewak Singh at Kullewal village. Further, they were taken to Majli Kalan village on the pretext of talking to the girl’s family but after reaching there, more Nihangs reached the spot and started assaulting his son with swords, sticks and other weapons. They did not stop assaulting him even after he collapsed. Then he again took him back to Gursewak’s dera at Kullewal where he died Monday.

After his death, the family members of the victim and other residents of various villages staged a protest outside Samrala police station and blocked traffic on Ludhiana-Chandigarh road demanding arrest of all the accused.

“We requested Nihangs to set him free as he had no knowledge about the whereabouts of the woman, but they did not listen to us. They did not allow us to meet Avtar and give him water when he collapsed after facing torture. Nihangs run their own parallel government but no one questions them,” alleged Karamvir Singh, brother of the deceased.

The police registered an FIR against nine Nihangs — Kulvir Singh, Hardeep Singh, Harpreet Singh, Gursewak Singh, Balwinder Singh, Arsh, Goldy, Satwinder Singh and Sukhwinder Singh — under sections 302, 148 and 149 of the IPC at Samrala police station on the complaint of Bhajan Singh.