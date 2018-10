The Khanna police arrested a Nigerian national and seized 300 gm of heroin Monday. The accused was identified as Obizi Chiko Mej of Nigeria, who was currently living in Om Vihar area of Delhi.

He was arrested from Neelon Canal bridge in Samrala area g. He had stepped down from a bus. A total of 300 gm of heroin was recovered.

