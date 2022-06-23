scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, June 23, 2022
Must Read

NIA raids terror suspect’s house in Ludhiana

Saini was one of the four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal in the first week of May. He had left the house by informing his family that he was going to pay obeisance at Sri Hazur Sahib located in Nanded, Maharashtra.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
June 23, 2022 11:27:03 pm
National Investigation Agency (NIA), Bhupinder Singh Saini, Indian Express, India news, current affairs, Indian Express News Service, Express News Service, Express News, Indian Express India NewsThe NIA team initiated the search operation at his house as well as also checked the empty plots located near the residence.

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the house of Bhupinder Singh Saini in Bhattian Bet village of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana, Thursday.

Saini was one of the four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal in the first week of May. He had left the house by informing his family that he was going to pay obeisance at Sri Hazur Sahib located in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The NIA team initiated the search operation at his house as well as also checked the empty plots located near the residence.

After completing his studies he was working working in a private factory. His father works as a driver.

Best of Express Premium
What FPIs’ market exit meansPremium
What FPIs’ market exit means
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...Premium
UPSC Key-June 23, 2022: Know the relevance of ‘Surya Nutan’ to ‘Agr...
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...Premium
Rebel Sena leaders, MLAs in Eknath Shinde camp facing ED, IT heat: Sarnai...
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UKPremium
Explained: How Khalistani propaganda cost a channel its licence in the UK
More Premium Stories >>

The Karnal police had recovered explosives recovered from the possession of Saini and three others. The explosives were allegedly smuggled via Pakistan. A most-wanted terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan, had allegedly sent the consignment using a drone from across the border which had landed in Ferozepur of Punjab.

Express Subscription Check out our special pricing for international readers when the offer lasts

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jun 23: Latest News
Advertisement