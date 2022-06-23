NIA raids terror suspect’s house in Ludhiana

A team of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a raid at the house of Bhupinder Singh Saini in Bhattian Bet village of Salem Tabri in Ludhiana, Thursday.

Saini was one of the four Punjab-based terror suspects caught with explosives in Karnal in the first week of May. He had left the house by informing his family that he was going to pay obeisance at Sri Hazur Sahib located in Nanded, Maharashtra.

The NIA team initiated the search operation at his house as well as also checked the empty plots located near the residence.

After completing his studies he was working working in a private factory. His father works as a driver.

The Karnal police had recovered explosives recovered from the possession of Saini and three others. The explosives were allegedly smuggled via Pakistan. A most-wanted terrorist, Harvinder Singh Rinda, who is believed to be in Pakistan, had allegedly sent the consignment using a drone from across the border which had landed in Ferozepur of Punjab.