NHAI’s LED screen in Khanna flashes message in support of Kejriwal, derogatory term for Capt

AN LED screen on the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) triggered controversy on Saturday after flashing messages in support of Aam Aadmi Party’s Arvind Kejriwal, while flashing a derogatory word that was allegedly directed towards Punjab Chief Minister Capt Amarinder Singh.

The LED screen, installed on the Amritsar-Delhi highway, near Libra village in Khanna, late on Saturday night flashed a message reading ‘Chaunda e Punjab Kejriwal di sarkar’(Punjab wants Arvind Kejriwal-led government), followed by a derogatory word allegedly referring to the CM.

Commuters travelling on the highway on Saturday night were quick to notice the message.

While the Punjab Congress accused AAP of “playing dirty politics”, the latter distanced itself from the messages and said that the matter ought to be be probed, while adding that Congress itself might have got the messages flashed in order to defame AAP.

Meanwhile, police said that according to NHAI authorities, their system (from which messages are typed and displayed on the LED screen) was “hacked”, leading to the goof-up. Police said that as per the NHAI authorities, the messages on the board are controlled from their head office in Ambala and the system there was hacked.

Inspector Sarabjit Singh, SHO Sadar Khanna police station, said a complaint has been received from NHAI. “We have received a complaint from the NHAI and an FIR is being registered against unknown people. The matter will be investigated.”

Speaking to The Indian Express, Leader of Opposition in Vidhan Sabha Harpal Singh Cheema said that his party had nothing to do with the messages. “Someone has done this mischief to defame AAP and [Arvind] Kejriwal. We have nothing to do with it. It won’t be a surprise if it comes out that Congress itself got the messages displayed to defame AAP and Kejriwal. We believe in publicising our work, not derogatory messages or abuses against someone. The AAP doesn’t believe in dirty politics.”

However, Congress’ Khanna MLA Gurkirat Kotli said “no one other than the AAP could stoop to such a low level” and the party’s role needs to be investigated. “…Whosoever has done this, has no ethics at all. The suspects must be arrested at the earliest,” said MLA.

Khanna SSP, Gursharandeep Singh Grewal, said an FIR was being registered.

Police sources said that the FIR was being registered under charges of defamation and other sections of the Information Technology Act.