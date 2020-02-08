Mass movement needed for saving environment, says NGT Chairperson

Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel , Justice Jasbir Singh, and Justice Pritam Pal during a workshop at PAU in Ludhiana, Friday. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh) Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel , Justice Jasbir Singh, and Justice Pritam Pal during a workshop at PAU in Ludhiana, Friday. (Photo: Gurmeet Singh)

National Green Tribunal Chairperson Justice Adarsh Kumar Goel Friday urged all citizens to join hands for a mass movement to save the environment and build a better tomorrow.

“It is the duty of every citizen to protect our environment for our future generations,” he said at workshop here on ‘Awareness for Environment Protection’.

The workshop, organised by Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) at Dr. Manmohan Singh Auditorium, PAU, here was dedicated to Guru Nanak Dev on his 550th birth anniversary.

Justice Goel said the workshop was organized to bring out the urgent need for awareness among the stakeholders in particular and the masses in general to protect and improve the fast-deteriorating environmental conditions. “Because, if we do not build a better environment there will be no better tomorrow,” the NGT chairperson said.

Justice Goel further said the workshop on awareness for environmental protection has given an ambitious goal to all the stakeholders to be partners in this mission to ensure ‘better environment for better tomorrow’.

Justice Jasbir Singh, chairman of NGT monitoring committee for rivers Sutlej and Beas, said due to increasing pollution the world was facing climate change and if the environment kept polluted at the same pace then the losses would be irreparable. He also stressed on the need to follow the teachings of Guru Nanak in its true spirit.

Justice Pritam Pal, Chairman NGT monitoring committee for river Ghaggar, emphasised on the need for providing an atmosphere for our future generations so that they can also lead a healthy life.

Prof SS Marwaha, chairman, PPCB elaborated that the workshop was organized to have view points of the leadership of judiciary, government, non-government organisations on the issues of environmental protection and to know how to reach the masses so as to involve them in this mega campaign.

During the workshop, speakers discussed air pollution scenario in this region in general and Punjab in particular and cleared various questions raised by the audience.

