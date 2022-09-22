NGO visits three CETPs of dyeing units, finds contaminated water at two outlets

The Public Action Committee (PAC), an NGO at the forefront of agitation against Mattewara textile park, Wednesday visited common effluent treatment plants (CETPs) set up by dyeing units at three locations in Ludhiana and found brackish water coming out at two of them.

“We visited outlets of three CETPs — Tajpur Road, Focal Point and Bahadurke Road. Tajpur CETP outlet was not releasing any water. Focal Point outlet was releasing water whose colour was much darker than the Buddha Dariya water. Bahadurke CETP outlet water was even worse in colour,” said Jaskirat Singh, a member of PAC who took the samples. These CETPs discharge water in Buddha Dariya. Jaskirat said, “We plan to get them tested but its cost is huge. We are approaching some sponsors to get the tests done but with naked eyes, one can make out what the reality is.”

Col (retd) Chander Mohan Lakhanpal, another PAC member, said, “In fact, on Wednesday, we visited Khiladi Enterprises, a private company which has been given a project worth Rs 840 crore to refurbish existing sewerage treatment plants of municipal corporation and also to enhance their capacity. However, during that visit, we all of a sudden saw CETPs of dyeing units and collected water which was shocking.”

The CETPs have been set up by clusters of dyeing units at all these locations. Bahadurke CETP has capacity of treating 15 million litres per day (MLD) while focal point dyeing CETP’s capacity is 40 MLD. They have been installed by dyeing associations in collaboration with the Centre as well as the state government.

Regarding the working of sewer treatment plants (STP), Jaskirat said, “We were informed that 225 MLD STP of municipal corporation at Jamalpur is progressing and likely to be started in December or January.”

However, there is no way to detect how much industrial waste water is coming into the plant as there is no way to measure it at the inlet of the STP, said Jaskirat. Industrial waste water can corrode elements of STP and hamper its function so it is important to ensure that industrial waste is free from all hard metals or it doesn’t come at all into STPs, said Jaskirat.

He added, “We were informed that the Old Balloke and Bhattian STPs have been refurbished. Dairy effluent treatment plants (ETPs) are progressing and government is pressuring the contractor to build them fast. They agree that they will not work if cattle dung comes into the ETP and that the government has to ensure removal of solid dung first.”

Karunesh Garg, member secretary, Punjab Pollution Control Board, told The Indian Express, “We are working on it. We have also imposed environmental compensation fine of Rs 76 lakh on Bahadurke dyeing units. However, over the years, the working of CETPs has improved. Biological oxygen demand and chemical oxygen demand levels have improved a lot and we are strict on the units to show 100% improvement in the quality of water.”

He added, “Now up to 80% improvement in the quality of water has been achieved and our strict monitoring is always on the units, be it dyeing, dairies or any other section. If dyeing units are flouting any norms, they will be checked and due action will be taken as per law.”