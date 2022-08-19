NFHS 2019-2021: In Punjab’s hinterland, 3 males in every 10 anaemic; 2 in urban areas

For a land known for its foodgrain and milk production, Punjab is facing a serious problem with nearly three of every 10 males in its rural areas sufferimg from some form of aneamia. The problem is slightly better in the urban areas where 20 per cent of the men (age group 15-49) are anaemic. Both the figures are higher that the all India average of 24.3 per cent prevalence of anaemia among men in rural areas and 20.2 per cent in urban areas.

The data, culled from the National Family Health Survey (NFHS) 2019-2021, form the basis of a report by Prof Kiran Bains, head of the department of food and nutrition, Punjab Agriculture University (PAU), Ludhiana.

In a presentation on the second day of a symposium organised at the PAU, Bains informed that the NFHS data presented a sorry figure of Punjab as far as prevalence of anaemia is concerned.

The NFHS found that 54.3 per cent pregnant women (age group 15-49) in rural areas and 45.7 per cent in urban areas were anaemeic as against national average of 54.4 per cent and 46.2 per cent respectively. In case of adult women, the figures are 58.7 per cent and 54.1 per cent for rural and urban areas in Punjab, respectively. At the national level, the figures are 58.6 per cent and 59.3 per cent for rural and urban areas, respectively.

As per the 68.3 per cent children in rural areas and 64.2 per cent in urban areas of Punjab are anaemic compared to 71.1 per cent and 71 per cent, respectively at the national level.

At the national level, prevalence of anaemia has increased among men from 22.7 per cent in 2015-16 to 25 per cent in 2019-20.

“When we talk about food or nutrition deficiencies, we assume that only women and children are vulnerable population on these parameters. But, NFHS data has revealed that men too are suffering from anaemia and it is increasing now which means we are not eating the right type of the diet,” Prof Bains told the Indian Express.

Advertisement

She said that PAU has conducted a Punjab-specific study regarding the deficiency of iron and zinc among the low-income groups in the rural areas.

According to the study, 64.4 per cent women (age 15-45) and 65.5 per cent (6 months to 5 years old) children get iron from wheat while 73 per cent women and 58 per cent children get zinc from wheat.

Also, 13.6 per cent women and 8.6 per cent children get iron from vegetables and fruits. Two per cent of them get zinc from vegetables and fruits.

Advertisement

Bains said that such deficiencies show that there is not much diversity in the diet in the state. She said that along with food security, the state needs to focus on nutritional security of the food.

She said that micronutrient deficiency (vitamins and minerals) is a hidden hunger and women and children in families with low income often don’t get enough Vitamin A, iodine and iron and sometimes other essential nutrients. Malnutrition is leading to a triple burden as it limits the growth, development, health and working capacity of the population.

On the national nutritional security and a new role for Punjab, she said, to reduce the deficiency of micronutrients along with food fortification, there is a need to “look to the farms and not to the pharmacies for the solution of micronutrient problem” as was said by C Gopalan, the father of nutrition research in India.

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox

“We need to focus on the traditional local fruits which are easily available and need to change dietary habits. Diversity in food with inclusion of several types of fruits, vegetables, legumes, milk and milk products can prevent micronutrient,” she said.

Advertisement

She said eating plenty of greens, half a guava, an orange, a lemon, a piece of papaya/pineapple or any Vitamin C-rich vegetable a day can keep anaemia at bay to achieve the goal of “anaemia mukt Bharat & meet sustainable development goals”.

Biofortification of staple crops — wheat, maize, and millet — is an effective option to tackle micronutrient malnutrition. After the initial outlay of funds, the recurrent costs are minimal. Biofortification of staple crops is a cost-effective method to

Advertisement

reach tens of millions of people on a sustainable basis, she stressed.