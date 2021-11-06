Newly-weds killed in Fazilka: 10 arrests so far, woman’s paternal uncles, cousin among those held

More than two weeks after a newly-wed couple was abducted from a village in Moga district and then brutally hacked to death allegedly by woman’s family members and her relatives at a village in Fazilka district, the Moga police claimed to have arrested six more accused Friday, taking the total arrests in the case to ten.

On October 17, the accused (sixteen named in the FIR) allegedly barged into the house of man’s sister at village Raunta of Moga, where the couple was living.

The accused allegedly abducted the couple, thrashed them mercilessly with baseball bats and then murdered them with axes and other sharp edged weapons at village Sappanwali of Abohar in Fazilka district, from where both families belonged. Their bodies were thrown at village’s main chowk after the murders.

Moga SSP Surinderjeet Singh Mand said that the married couple — Rohtash (25) and Suman (23) — was abducted, beaten and murdered by family members and relatives of the woman and it was a case of honour killing as the couple had married against the wishes of the girl’s family.

An FIR was registered for murder, house trespass, abduction with an intention to kill, rioting was registered at Nihal Singh Wala police station.

Sub-Inspector Nirmaljeet Singh, SHO Nihal Singh Wala police station, said that among those who have been arrested are woman’s paternal uncles — Atma Ram and Mahinder Ram, and her cousin brother Naresh Kumar.

“Three of them did recce of the village where the couple was living with Rohtash’s sister and then hatched a conspiracy to eliminate them. We are verifying other names mentioned in the FIR. Ten of sixteen accused named in the FIR are arrested,” said the SHO. He said both families were from the OBC community.