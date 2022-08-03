Newly-married Mann has an advice: Avoid big fat weddings, they are debt traps

August 3, 2022 2:51:13 am
Accompanied by wife, sister and mother, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who got married on July 7, visted his native village Satoj in Sunam constituency of Sangrur district first time since his wedding.
Mann, while addressing the villagers after having langar in the village gurdwara, said, “We did a very simple function. Otherwise, in Punjab, marriages are getting costlier by the day. People are spending around Rs 70 lakh or even more on a wedding. Many families take loans to host a lavish wedding and then when they are not able to pay back the loans, they commit suicides. Not only weddings, even bhogs ceremonies are getting costlier.”
He added that some people can afford to host lavish weddings but most can’t. “The poor don’t realise this and fall into the debt trap. I appeal to the people to take blessings from gurdwaras on their weddings and keep the functions simple. I always wish that the people of Punjab are prosperous, happy and be tension free,” he said.
Dressed in beige and maroon, the couple first went to Mann’s house where a pandal had been set up on the lane.
“Food stalls with pakode (fried fitters), laddoo and gulab jamun (sweet dishes) were set up and the entire village was invited. The CM first stayed for about an hour in his house where he met the panchayat and a few others. After taking part in a couple of rituals, the newly weds left for two gurdwaras,” said Gagandeep Singh Satoj, a villager who stays near Mann’s house.
After having langar, the Cm recalled, “I grew up here and I remember these streets. Today, I have not come here as your CM, I have come as your son, grandson, brother and newphew. I know almost everyone sitting here and some of my friends have come to neighbouring villages too. A man shouldn’t forget his roots and should always take the blessings of elders.”
He also told villagers that after monsoon, the approach roads to Satoj will be made 18 feet wide. He was accompanied by Sunam MLA and Cabinet minister Aman Arora.
