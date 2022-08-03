scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 02, 2022

Newly-married Mann has an advice: Avoid big fat weddings, they are debt traps

He added that some people can afford to host lavish weddings but most can't. “The poor don't realise this and fall into the debt trap. I appeal to the people to take blessings from gurdwaras on their weddings and keep the functions simple."

Written by Raakhi Jagga | Ludhiana |
August 3, 2022 2:51:13 am
CM Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant Mann marriage, Ludhiana latest news, Ludhiana, Indian ExpressHe also told villagers that after monsoon, the approach roads to Satoj will be made 18 feet wide. He was accompanied by Sunam MLA and Cabinet minister Aman Arora. (file)

Accompanied by wife, sister and mother, Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, who got married on July 7, visted his native village Satoj in Sunam constituency of Sangrur district first time since his wedding.

Mann, while addressing the villagers after having langar in the village gurdwara, said, “We did a very simple function. Otherwise, in Punjab, marriages are getting costlier by the day. People are spending around Rs 70 lakh or even more on a wedding. Many families take loans to host a lavish wedding and then when they are not able to pay back the loans, they commit suicides. Not only weddings, even bhogs ceremonies are getting costlier.”

He added that some people can afford to host lavish weddings but most can’t. “The poor don’t realise this and fall into the debt trap. I appeal to the people to take blessings from gurdwaras on their weddings and keep the functions simple. I always wish that the people of Punjab are prosperous, happy and be tension free,” he said.

Dressed in beige and maroon, the couple first went to Mann’s house where a pandal had been set up on the lane.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key-August 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Macroeconomic Factors’ or ‘...
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...Premium
Explained: As the 5G spectrum auction concludes, who bought what bands an...
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQsPremium
UPSC Essentials: Key terms of the past week with MCQs
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...Premium
Explained: 4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri’s killing is important f...
More From Political Pulse
Click here for more

“Food stalls with pakode (fried fitters), laddoo and gulab jamun (sweet dishes) were set up and the entire village was invited. The CM first stayed for about an hour in his house where he met the panchayat and a few others. After taking part in a couple of rituals, the newly weds left for two gurdwaras,” said Gagandeep Singh Satoj, a villager who stays near Mann’s house.

After having langar, the Cm recalled, “I grew up here and I remember these streets. Today, I have not come here as your CM, I have come as your son, grandson, brother and newphew. I know almost everyone sitting here and some of my friends have come to neighbouring villages too. A man shouldn’t forget his roots and should always take the blessings of elders.”

Newsletter | Click to get the day’s best explainers in your inbox
He also told villagers that after monsoon, the approach roads to Satoj will be made 18 feet wide. He was accompanied by Sunam MLA and Cabinet minister Aman Arora.

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Ludhiana News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
First published on: 03-08-2022 at 02:51:13 am

Most Popular

1

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies to families) effective in checking recruitment … Faceless modules a challenge’

2

Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?

3

Amit Shah says will implement CAA once Covid vaccination drive is over

4

Suspected gas leak: Over 50 women workers in apparel SEZ near Visakhapatnam fall sick

5

Fazil picked up as target out of 6 names, after BJP youth leader murder: Police

Featured Stories

Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Zawahiri killing: Prelude to diplomatic offensive against the Taliban gov...
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Money laundering is a serious issue. But SC verdict on PMLA is problematic
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: What is China's problem with Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan?
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Explained: All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile with razor-sharp bl...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
Miffed with Ram Gopal, Yogi meeting, SP rank and file questions 'real age...
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
CAA on back-burner: What BJP leaders have said about it in last two years
3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

3rd T20I: India trounce Windies, go 2-1 up in five-match series

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri
Explained

All about Hellfire R9X – the drone missile used to kill al-Zawahiri

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

J&K DGP: ‘(Not returning militants’ bodies) effective in checking recruitment'

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments
Opinion

I am a Jain and Gurgaon meat ban isn't about my religious sentiments

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

This is how China could hit back over Pelosi’s Taiwan visit

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

9 channels taken off air between 2017-2022 for code violation: I&B Minister

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Weapons of Mass Destruction’ or ‘Article 44’

Premium
4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India
Explained

4 reasons why Ayman al-Zawahiri's killing is important for India

Premium
AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

AMU drops teachings of two Islamic scholars from syllabus

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Alia Bhatt reacts to criticism about ‘Love Storiyaan’ in ‘Kesariya’

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 02: Latest News
Advertisement