Newborn girl abducted from Ludhiana hospital found dumped near road

An infant girl who was abducted from Mother Child Hospital (MCH) in the premises of Civil Hospital, Ludhiana, Tuesday, was found dumped on the roadside in Ishwar Nagar Colony area near Sahnewal airport Friday late.

A passerby saw the baby and informed police following which the infant was taken to hospital for treatment. Police said that the parents have identified the recovered baby as theirs.

On Tuesday, the girl born to one Sibhawati, was allegedly abducted from MCH and a woman with her face covered, was captured in CCTV cameras, taking away the baby. An FIR was registered at division number 2 police station.

Inspector Mohammad Jameel, SHO Focal Point police station, said that a passerby saw the infant and informed police. “Our staff from Ishwar Nagar police post reached there and took the baby to local hospital. She was referred to Civil Hospital for treatment. We informed the division number 2 police as a baby was abducted from Civil Hospital on Tuesday. The parents have identified the five-day-old child.

Meanwhile, Inspector Amandeep Singh Gill, SHO division number 2 police station, said that it was suspected that the woman who took away the baby, dumped her on roadside and fled. “We are trying to catch her. Several police parties have been formed and they are conducting raids to arrest her. It was found during probe that she took a three-wheeler after abducting the baby,” he said. Sibhawati had delivered the baby girl Sunday. She had claimed that a woman came to her ward and befriended her Monday. On Tuesday, before being discharged, she went to washroom leaving the baby in that woman’s custody. Her husband was busy in completing formalities. When she returned, the woman and baby were missing.

The couple already had two daughters. Natives of Uttar Pradesh, they currently live in Dhandhari Khurd of Ludhiana and work as labourers.

An FIR against the unidentified woman was registered at under the sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of IPC at division number 2 police station.

“The baby is doing fine but since was dumped outside in cold, there can be some complications so she has been admitted to hospital for treatment. We will hand over the baby to parents after she is medically fit,” said Inspector Gill.

