Newborn girl abducted from Ludhiana hospital

A newborn girl was allegedly abducted from Mother Child Hospital (MCH) inside the premises of Ludhiana’s civil hospital Tuesday. Police have filed an FIR against unidentified persons and started probe after mother of the newborn alleged that a woman, who had befriended her on Monday, took away the baby when she had gone to the washroom.

Police sources said that case was being probed from all angles as the couple already had two daughters and family’s involvement in the alleged abduction could not be ruled out.

They added that as per the clips of at least sixteen CCTVs installed in the hospital, a woman can be seen taking away the baby with her face covered.

ACP (Central) Waryam Singh said that an FIR against unidentified persons was registered under Sections 365 (kidnapping or abducting with intent secretly and wrongfully to confine person) and 363 (punishment for kidnapping) of IPC at division number 2 police station.

The complainant, Sibhawati, is a native of Uttar Pradesh and current resident of Dhandhari Khurd of Ludhiana. At the time of the abduction, she had gone to the washroom leaving the baby in the custody of the woman she had befriended. He husband, Umesh, was busy completing discharge formalities.

Dr Avinash Jindal, senior medical officer (SMO), Civil Hospital, Ludhiana said that complainant had delivered baby girl on Sunday morning. He further said that according to the complainant, she trusted the woman to take care of her baby when she went to washroom before being discharged.

