Friday, Sep 02, 2022

New V-C sets ball rolling for beautification of PAU campus

Dr Satbir Singh Gosal (Express/Gurmeet Singh)

The new Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, held a meeting with experts of floriculture and landscaping Friday for the work to be started on beautification of PAU campus in Ludhiana.

Citing the example of the pristine alley lined by Cassia fistula (Amaltas) trees on which the College of Community Sciences is situated, Gosal said that the former V-Cs envisioned PAU campus as a medium to celebrate the beauty of nature. He exhorted the participants in the meeting to get their heads together to devise a roadmap and transform PAU into an enchanting space offering a respite from the cacophony of the city’s vehicular traffic and pollution.

The deliberations that followed touched upon ideas ranging from the plantation of native species to reviving water bodies, propagation of rare, endangered and threatened (RET) traditional plants to multi-grafting and mutation, alternate blooming techniques to tree-health assessment, theme gardens to use of online apps to develop QR codes for campus plantations, revamping of Botanical Garden to planting Trivenis, restoration of Rock Garden to sprucing up entry gates, security upgrade through establishment of central control system with CCTV and audio monitoring to installation of boom barriers, grooming pathways to arranging amenities like water and washroom for security staff.

All the experts were of the view that involvement is the main ingredient of any successful drive. They suggested identifying and naming various blocks in the university and allotting these to students of each class. This would also inculcate a sense of responsibility and belongingness among students as they would take care of these blocks for four years before handing them over to the next batch. Awarding annual prizes would further foster healthy competition.

Another issue raised was to ensure that the landscaping should be in sync with the university’s architecture rather than planting trees haphazardly. Areas should be earmarked for indigenous plants and dead and dried trees should be replaced with appropriate species. For efficient work output, labour zones should be created and the entire labour can be placed in one zone at a time for better supervision and time management.

The entire committee visited Gate No. 1, 2 and 3, M S Randhawa Library, parking space of faculty club and Rock Garden to assess the current situation.

Later in the day, the representatives of the Punjab Agricultural University Students’ Association met Dr Gosal and assured him of all support in his efforts for clean and green PAU.

