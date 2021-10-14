New scheme to settle VAT-related cases before Diwali: Manpreet

PUNJAB’S Finance and Taxation Planning Minister, Manpreet Singh Badal, on Wednesday, announced that the state government will soon unveil a new scheme to settle all VAT-related assessment cases pending for the last few years, besides bringing in a faceless system for taxpayers before Diwali this year.

Speaking to industry leaders of Ludhiana on Wednesday, Manpreet Singh Badal — who was accompanied by Food, Civil, and Supplies Minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, and Industries and Commerce Minister Gurkirat Singh Kotli — said that the VAT-related scheme once rolled out, will effectively benefit around 50000 assesses.

Badal said the government was committed to making tax collections faceless and remove all human interventions, adding that a faceless system would be rolled out to assess taxes to ensure Industrialists do not face harassment in the government offices. He said that there would be no contact between the industrialists and the department’s officials and this will eliminate the harassment complaints made by industrialists.

Badal also said that he will be touring all major industrial towns of the state in the next 10 days and all issues of the industrialists regarding VAT, GST, electricity, infrastructural development, enhancements, mix land use, and others will be heard and resolved by him at the earliest.

The Cabinet minister also said that the state government has taken the issue of coal shortage up with the Union government and hoped the situation would be normal in the next few days with coal rakes having started arriving in the power plants.

Food, Civil Supplies, and Consumer Affairs minister, Bharat Bhushan Ashu, on his part said that the Municipal Corporation of Ludhiana will spend Rs 15 crore and the Improvement Trust would give Rs 10 crore for infrastructure development in industrial areas/focal points.

Industries and Commerce Minister, Gurkirat Singh Kotli, announced the setting up of a new focal point in Khanna soon and said a roadmap is already being prepared in this regard. Terming industry as the backbone of Punjab, Kotli said that a grant of Rs 20 crore would be issued for the infrastructure development of the existing Focal Point in Ludhiana.