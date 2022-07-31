scorecardresearch
Sunday, July 31, 2022

Need to set up more hotel mgmt institutes in Punjab: AAP MP

“This will help generate more employment for youth and crime and drug menace will reduce,” said Arora, an industrialist from Ludhiana.

By: Express News Service | Ludhiana |
July 31, 2022 11:40:36 pm
AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora

AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjeev Arora said that there was a need for setting up more central government-funded hotel management institutes in Punjab, which has a significant number of hotels coming up Ludhiana, Amritsar, Mohali and Jalandhar.

He added that it has been observed that demand for hotels has been escalating across the country but there was a shortage of skilled professionals. “Not only in India but there is a great demand for skilled professionals worldwide in the hotel industry,” he added.

Arora added that recently, he tabled a few questions with regard to hotel management institutes in the country in Rajya Sabha and in reply, the Union Minister of Tourism has answered that currently there were 21 Central Institutes of Hotel & Hospitality Management (CIHM) across the country. Of these, one is located in Gurdaspur of Punjab. He pointed out that there is a need for more such institutes in
Punjab.

He said the Union Minister of Tourism has further informed the House that a total six State Institute of Hotel Management (SIHM), one each at Bihar, Odisha, Rajasthan, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh, were affiliated during last three years (2019-20, 2020-21 and 2021-22) and funds worth Rs 5930.56 lakhs were allocated to these institutes. However, no SIHM has been affiliated in Punjab in the last three years.

Arora said the setting up of new hotel management institutes is an ongoing process and the Union Ministry of Tourism takes necessary decisions in this regard as and when proposals are received from the state governments/UT administration. He said that he would take up the matter with the state government.

