NCW launches awareness programmes on NRI marriages in Punjab

The National Commission for Women (NCW) from Monday launched a series of programmes on “NRI Marriages: Do’s and Dont’s, A Way Forward” across various districts of Punjab to inform, educate and create awareness about legal remedies available for victims.

While launchung the programme from Ludhiana on Monday, NCW chairperson, Rekha Sharma, emphasised on the need to educate girls at par with boys so that they can become empowered and independent. ““These awareness programmes will be successful only if families and societies change their mindset. Be aware and do proper checks before getting your daughters married. It is our collective responsibility to uproot this evil. The NCW is committed to raise awareness across the state and we request you to join hands with us,” Sharma said.

Punjab Minister of NRI Affairs, Kuldeep Singh Dhaliwal, who was also present at the occassion, said women need to be educated and empowered so that they can take their own decisions, especially when it came to the matter of choosing a life partner.

The awareness programmes are being held in collaboration with the department of law, Panjab University, in association with the SGPC, Punjab State Legal Service Authority, Punjabi University, Guru Nanak Dev University, various panchayats, NGOs, and the local police.

The programmes, officials said, will aim to familiarise victims of NRI marriages of their rights. The sessions will also deliberate upon the challenges faced by aggrieved women in getting relief through remedies available under the legal system. The commission has invited eminent experts from the judiciary, administration and the academia as resource persons to inform and educate participants on the role played by different machineries to provide relief to aggrieved women.

Monday’s awareness programme was divided into four technical sessions, of which the first was on the role of judiciary in providing relief to women aggrieved in NRI marriages by Baljinder Mann, Chief Judicial Magistrate of Mohali. The second session was on the role of police by DSP (NRI Affairs), Mohali, and his team. The third session was role of legal machinery by Advocate Rahish Pahwa, while the fourth session was on sociological aspects of NRI marriages for which the commission had invited Professor (Dr) Ritu Lehal and Bibi Paramjit Kaur Landran.