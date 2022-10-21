A day after Punjab CM Mann’s assurance on his security, ‘unwell’ Sidhu skips court hearing again

A day after Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had ordered adequate security for senior Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu to attend a court hearing in Ludhiana, the latter again did not appear as a witness in court on Friday.

The court was informed by the Patiala jail superintendent via an email that Sidhu was unwell and doctors had advised him bed rest.

CM Mann on Thursday had said that orders have been issued to Patiala SSP to provide adequate security to Sidhu for appearing as a witness in the alleged harassment case against his party colleague and former Congress minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

Harcharan Singh Gill, assistant superintendent, Patiala central jail, said that Sidhu was unwell since Thursday. “He was again checked by doctors Friday morning and advised bed rest. Some diagnostic tests have also been advised. He is having low blood pressure and other issues. We informed the court that he was advised against travelling to Ludhiana,” said the officer.

The Ludhiana court has now summoned Sidhu, who is currently lodged in Patiala Central Jail in a road rage case, on October 28.

After the dismissal of his three applications and a revision petition by local courts in Ludhiana seeking to be heard via video-conferencing, Sidhu had already moved the high court demanding quashing of the Ludhiana court order and seeking a hearing via video-conferencing.

However, on Thursday, a day before the Ludhiana court hearing, he had again submitted a fresh application to the Patiala jail superintendent demanding adequate security for moving out of jail and physical appearance in Ludhiana court, following which CM Mann tweeted that security will be given to Sidhu.

The trial court of Ludhiana in its October 15 order had said that a witness cannot demand a hearing via video-conferencing as a right. “…a witness cannot claim his examination by the way of video-conferencing as a matter of right. It is for the court to see…,” read the Ludhiana court order, dismissing Sidhu’s plea.

Sidhu had refused to appear physically in court as a witness in the harassment case against Ashu related to the CLU (change of land use) scam inquiry. Ashu too is currently lodged in Patiala jail in a corruption case.

Sidhu has been citing “threat to life being a Z+ protectee” and “security concerns” as the reasons for not appearing in Ludhiana court.

The case against Ashu was filed by dismissed DSP Balwinder Singh Sekhon, who alleged that Ashu had harassed and intimidated him during the inquiry into the alleged CLU scam in Ludhiana. The file containing the probe report of the case, which was submitted by Sekhon, is now reportedly “missing” from the office of Punjab’s local government department. The court summoned Sidhu as a witness as it was during his tenure as the local government minister that the inquiry was marked and concluded.