Navjot Sidhu threatens fast unto death if Punjab govt fails to make drug menace report public

Punjab Congress president Navjot Singh Sidhu Thursday threatened to go on a fast unto death if the state government fails to make public the report on the drug menace submitted to the Punjab and Haryana High Court by the Punjab Police’s Special Task Force (STF) chief.

Addressing a public gathering in Moga, along with CM Charanjit Singh Channi, Sidhu said: “Lakhs of mothers lost their sons (to drugs). An elderly man told me that his grandson has ruined his life due to drugs, he said that I must get justice for such families. If this report is not opened by the Punjab government, then this Navjot Singh Sidhu will put his life at stake, I will sit on fast unto death. People should know this that why former CM kept sleeping for 4.5 years.. people should know why former home minister kept sleeping.. lives of lakhs of youths were ruined due to drugs.”

Meanwhile, days after crossing over treasury benches in Punjab Vidhan Sabha to appreciate CM Channi, Aam Aadmi Party Raikot MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal joined the Congress in the presence of Channi and Sidhu.

Addressing the gathering, Channi said that Arvind Kejriwal’s model of development was nothing but a ‘bundle of lies’. He also took on Badals, saying that they “will have to pay for their sins against the state and its people.”

“Badals had a hand in each and every misdeed against Punjab. The cable mafia, drug mafia, sand mafia, transport mafia and others, all thrived under the misrule of Badals. The patronage of Badals to all these mafias ruined the state but now they have to pay back for their sins,” said Channi.

The Chief Minister also made a slew of announcements. He said the government will set up a nursing college in Baghapurana along with a stadium in the name of Shaheed Bhagat Singh. He also announced upgrading two existing hospitals in Baghapurana along with grants for Guru Nanak College and Sports Academy.