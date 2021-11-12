NAS today: In Punjab, 1.31 lakh students from 3,722 schools to appear

Amid apprehensions over attendance and usage of OMR sheets for class 3 and 5 students, Punjab is all set for National Achievement Survey (NAS) on Friday. The country-wide test is aimed at assessing learning loss among school students due to disruptions caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Ministry of Education expects to cover 38 lakh students in nearly 1.23 lakh schools in 733 districts across 36 states and Union Territories in government, government-aided and private schools. The survey will cover students of classes 3, 5, 8 and 10.

In Punjab, the test will be conducted in 3,722 schools in which 1,31,839 students — 22,327 are from class 3; 22,225 from class 5, 39,580 from class 8, and 47707 from class 10 — will participate, said Maninder Sarkaria, nodal officer for NAS, Punjab.

As per the grade-wise break, 942 schools have been selected in Punjab where class 3 students will take the assessment survey, apart from 931 for class 5; 1,438 for class 8 and 1,626 for class 10. Some schools will have students from more than one grade appearing for NAS.

Of the total 3722 schools in Punjab where the survey will be conducted, 1921 are state run (Kendriya Vidyalayas, Army/BSF schools, police schools and Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas) and 1,801 are private.

Sarkaria said the district education officers (DEO) have been appointed as district nodal officer (DNO) for NAS. “At each school, one observer and one field investigator (FI) will be on duty for smooth conduct of the exam. While the observer will come directly from CBSE, field investigators are state education department employees but deployed on central instructions only,” said Sarkaria.

He added that government school children were being prepared for NAS via practise papers to make them familiar with the format, so OMR sheets won’t be an issue even for class 3 and 5 students. “They have been practising for months now. There is no option of appearing in the exam online so students who won’t attend schools on November 12 will miss it. But since schools have been reopened after Covid, attendance at our schools have been very good,” he said.

A principal from a government school in Mohali said that the state education department had provided model practise papers in all subjects to prepare children for NAS.

Navita Puri, principal, Kundan Vidya Mandir (KVM), Ludhiana, said their school will be conducting NAS for class 10 and students have been told that attendance was compulsory.

Paramjit Kaur, principal, BCM Senior Secondary School, Shastri Nagar, Ludhiana, said that primary classes will appear for NAS on the campus and parents have been informed that attendance is compulsory.

All schools in Punjab were ordered to open from August 2 this year after Covid break.