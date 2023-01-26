AAP MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna to get married today

Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA Narinder Pal Singh Sawna, 31, is set to get married on Republic Day. Khushboo Sawansukh is his fiancee.

The ring ceremony took place Wednesday in his constituency Fazilka’s city garden. Sawna, who was in Akali Dal, joined the AAP around five months before the 2022 Assembly polls and won in his maiden attempt with a margin of 27,720 votes against former BJP minister Surjit Kumar Jayani.

Though Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann in a public speech in his native village Satoj had advocated for simple marriages, the AAP MLA has organised four functions for his wedding. One lunch party was organised on Tuesday in Fazilka for AAP workers and people in the constituency while the ring ceremony Wednesday was a family affair.

After the wedding Thursday, there will be a reception party on Friday. Sources said CM Mann and AAP national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal are expected to attend the reception on January 27 and a few AAP MLAs and cabinet ministers are expected to attend the wedding on January 26.

As per the affidavit filed by Sawna before contesting elections, his total assets were Rs 18,000 deposited in bank accounts and he had liabilities worth around Rs 3 lakh in the form of loans.

He belongs to a Rai Sikh farmer family. The bride’s family, also from Fazilka, has around 200 acres of farmland and has a marble business in the name of Ridhi Sidhi, according to sources.

On October 8, the youngest AAP MLA Narinder Kaur Bharaj, who won from Sangrur, married AAP party worker Mandeep Singh at an intimate wedding function.