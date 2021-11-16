Will send proposal to Centre to name Halwara airport after Kartar Singh Sarabha: Punjab minister

Paying tributes to Ghadar Party leader Kartar Singh Sarabha on his 106th death anniversary, Punjab transport minister Amarinder Singh Raja Warring Tuesday announced that his government would soon send a proposal to the Centre to name the international airport coming up at Halwara (Ludhiana) after Sarabha as a tribute to the freedom fighter.

Sarabha was hanged to death by the British at Lahore jail on November 16, 1915 in the Lahore conspiracy case with six other Ghadar Party leaders.

Warring presided over the state-level function organised to commemorate 106th Shaheedi Diwas of the martyr at his ancestral village of Sarabha in Ludhiana district.

He added that naming an airport after Sarabha would be a tribute to the martyr who was just 19 when hanged.

On the proposal of Congress leader Captain Sandeep Singh Sandhu, Warring also assured that Dakha’s new bus stand would also be named after Sarabha and a proposal in this regard would be taken up in the next cabinet meeting.

Further, he announced a daily bus service of Punjab Roadways directly from Ludhiana to Sarabha village. Besides, a grant of Rs 10 lakh for the development of Sarabha village from his own discretionary funds was also announced.

Later, the minister along with other officials, visited the ancestral home of Sarabha and paid tributes.

Interestingly, Raikot’s AAP MLA Jagtar Singh Jagga Hissowal, who recently announced that he would be joining Congress, was also present.