Nadda to meet Punjab BJP leaders, workers

BJP national president J P Nadda will visit Ludhiana Saturday to address a convention of the Punjab unit of the party which will be attended by state leaders and workers. This was announced by state BJP president Ashwani Sharma, who was in Ludhiana on Monday.

“It will be a workers’ convention which will be addressed by the national president. He will be on a day-long visit to Ludhiana. This will be a conference ahead of upcoming Sangrur bypoll and municipal corporation polls in Punjab,” said Sharma.

Municipal elections in Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Amritsar and Patiala are scheduled for January next year, but corporations can be dissolved 6 months ahead as well by the state government. So, political parties are making advance preparations for the polls.

“One should be ready for polls…Our workers will be ready and the national president will be giving directions to the state body which will be a source of motivation for them,” added Sharma.

This will be the first visit by Nadda to the state after the AAP government came into power in Punjab. He had come to Punjab during the poll campaign when he had faced stiff protests of farmers at Maur, Abohar etc. places.

Further, talking about the rumours of coalition with Shiromani Akali Dal (Badal), the state president categorically stated that there were no plans to have any alliance with the SAD.

He said,”BJP cannot bear the weight of allegations which have been levelled on SAD and moreover, BJP never broke the alliance, it was SAD who did it. BJP has always followed the path of dharma. It was Akali Dal that broke alliance for their personal benefit.”