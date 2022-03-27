‘My focus will be to take all schemes to the people’: Punjab AAP MLA Baljit Kaur

SOON AFTER taking charge as Social Justice and Empowerment, Social Security, Women and Child Development Minister, Dr Baljit Kaur said that smooth functioning of the department is a must to provide benefits to the masses. In her maiden election, she defeated SAD’s former MLA Harpreet Singh Kotbhai with a margin of more than 40,000 votes from Malaut constituency. An ophthalmologist, Dr Kaur is the daughter of Prof Sadhu Singh, who was the AAP MP from Faridkot from 2014 to 2019. In an interaction with RAAKHI JAGGA she explains the challenges before her. Excerpts:

What are the immediate challenges before you?

I took charge of my office in the civil secretariat on March 21 and I am still getting to know about the details of the department. However, one thing which I am clear about is that smooth functioning of the department is a must so to benefit the people. Hence, employees need to work in a harmonious manner. In many cases, beneficiaries do face harassment at the end of employees in various offices and, hence, we need to end this.

What will be your top priority?

Being a woman, my first priority will be better implementation of laws pertaining to women safety. As per the knowledge gathered by me, various schemes run by the central government were not being given due importance by the previous government. One such scheme was One stop centre ‘Sakhi’ for women in case they face injustice in the public or private sphere. As per records, centres are existing in every district, but they are not fully operational and, hence, we need to focus on the proper working of these centres. We must provide shelter and other facilities to women facing violence.

What about post matric SC scholarship and other social security schemes ?

Yes, our MLAs had raised these issues while in opposition and, hence, our priority is to clear all the pending cases

of Post Matric Scholarship and Shagun Scheme till March 31. I got to know that in the Shagun scheme, 60% of the share had been released from the Centre and the same was in the case of post matric scholarship. The remaining 40% share was never added by the previous Congress government. So soon after taking charge, I approached finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema and urged him to release funds for the immediate implementation of this scheme.

What about AAP’s poll promise of giving Rs 1,000 per month to every woman above 18 years of age?

The state government will implement its every poll promise in letter and spirit. In May, a budget will be allocated for this scheme. We are committed to pass on this benefit to women as promised.

Do you find any loopholes in the laws meant for social security?

Many laws for women safety, especially in the case of female foeticide, are there, but the problem is in implementation. I have highlighted the problems related to female foeticide in my poems and even write ups as well.

You are an eye surgeon and have worked for many years in the health sector. How will you use your knowledge?

Being an ophthalmologist, I often used to come across cases where people would delay surgeries or other treatments

because of lack of funds. Many used to complain that they were not getting old age pension or widow pension well in time. Hence, my focus will be to ensure that everyone gets monthly pensions through social security schemes timely and also when women will get Rs 1,000 per month additionally, it will be a solace for them for their day-to-day expenditures. Being an eye surgeon, I also used to visit many blind schools in Punjab for eye camps and I have observed that at most places the visually impaired were living in very bad conditions or used to have very few facilities. So, I will focus on these blind schools of Punjab first.

Now that you are a politician, will you get time to see patients as well?

Last November, I took premature retirement from the state health department so that I can start my own charitable hospital. I had even started it but later I contested the elections. So I will try my best to provide my services whenever I can through my charitable hospital in Muktsar.