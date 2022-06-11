Muslims take to streets in Punjab to protest remarks against Prophet

Outrage over remarks against Prophet Muhammad by now suspended BJP spokespersons spilled onto Punjab also. On a call by Shahi Imam, Jama Masjid Ludhiana, hundreds of Muslims took to the streets in several parts of the state on Friday to protest the insulting remarks made by BJP’s Nupur Sharma and Naveen Jindal against the Prophet. They burned effigies of the two BJP leaders to express their anger.

The protests were organised by Muslim organisations across the state after Friday’s Jumma namaz.

Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi said, “The two BJP leaders had made derogatory remarks against Prophet Muhammad recently and we need to raise our voice against this. So, Muslims gathered in Ludhiana outside Jama Masjid and other cities of Punjab after the Friday prayers to condemn their comments.”

Shahi Imam, also president of Majlis-Ahrar Islam Hind that organised the protest, added, “Hate politics cannot run for long in the country.”

Muslim organisations also submitted a memorandum to President Ram Nath Kovind through ADC (General) Ludhiana, Rahul Chaba.

Another protest was also organised in Malerkotla where Muslims held a protest march from Sirhindi Gate to DC Malerkotla office where they submitted a memorandum to the DC addressed in the name of the President.

The protest in Malerkotla was supported by Indian Union Muslim League and people from all walks of life participated in the march.