Muslim women to lead march in Ludhiana

Muslim women in Ludhiana will take out a ‘Hijab March’ on Saturday (February 12) to express solidarity with the girl students from the community in Karnataka where a controversy has erupted over over the issue of prohibition on the attire. The decision was taken at a meeting of Imams of 80 mosques at Ludhiana’s Jama Masjid.

Maulana Usman Ludhianvi, Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, said, “To express solidarity with the Muslim students and to take a stand on this issue, the women have decided to lead a march from Civil Hospital to the Jama Masjid covering areas such as Field Gunj and Jagraon Bridge. Men will be following them”.

The Shahi Imam also praised the girl who stood up to heckling by a group of students who raised religious slogans outside her college.

The Karnataka government last week issued an order making uniforms prescribed by it or management of private institutions mandatory for students at schools and pre-university colleges across the state. Protests erupted in the state over students being denied entry to educational institutions due to the hijab.

Shahi Imam’s media secretary Mustkeem termed it as a move to stop Muslim girls from going to the school. “It is a personal choice of a person to wear hijab or not according to their religious beliefs. No one has the right to dictate or take control of anyone’s sartorial choice”.

Shahi Imam added,”This shows how communal forces are trying to play dirty games and are spreading hate amongst people in society. Few people are busy in playing politics of hate.”

Reacting to the decision of Hijab March, Khatija, who is pursuing a degree in fashion designing, said,”I wear Hijab in college and no one has ever objected to it. It is a matter of shame to target someone over their appearance”.

Asma, a teacher and resident of Mayapuri, said she will be part of the the march. “Girls go to educational institutions to study. They may wear hijab or burkha. No one should have any objection to someone’s religious belief”.

Mustkeem added, “On one hand, the beti padao beti bachao campaign is bring run in the country by government and on the other hand such incidents may force many girls to sit at home”.

Incidentally, an indefinite dharna in support of Shaheen Bagh was started by Ludhiana resident on February 12, 2020 and had continued for 40 days.