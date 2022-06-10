‘Hate politics can’t go on’: Muslim bodies in Punjab protest against Nupur Sharma’s remarks

Protests were held by Muslim organisations across Punjab after Friday prayers on a call by the Shahi Imam of Jama Masjid, Ludhiana, over the controversial remarks of BJP leaders Nupur Sharma and Naveen Kumar Jindal against Prophet Mohammad.

Speaking about the protests, Shahi Imam Maulana Mohammad Usman Rehmani Ludhianvi said, “Hate politics cannot run for long in the country.”

Also Read | Protest erupts outside Jama Masjid demanding Nupur Sharma’s arrest

“In the recent past, the above-mentioned BJP leaders passed derogatory remarks about Prophet Mohammad and we need to raise our voice against this. Hence, Muslims gathered after Jumma Namaz outside Jama Masjid, Ludhiana, and other cities of Punjab to burn effigies of Nupur and Naveen,” the Shahi Imam, who is the president of Majlis-Ahrar Islam Hind which organised the protest, added. Muslim organisations also submitted a memorandum addressed to President of India Ram Nath Kovind through Ludhiana additional deputy commissioner (general) Rahul Chaba.

Protesters chant slogans outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh) Protesters chant slogans outside the Jama Masjid in Ludhiana on Friday. (Express Photo by Gurmeet Singh)

In addition to this, another protest was also organised in Muslim-dominated Malerkotla where members of the minority community did a protest march from Sirhindi gate till the office of the DC in Malerkotla where they submitted a memorandum, addressed to the President of India, to the deputy commissioner.

The protest in Malerkotla was supported by the Muslim league and people from all walks of life participated in the march. Protests were also organised in Mohali, Gurdaspur, Tarn Taran and other areas.