Musical night pays tribute to Sahir Ludhianvi, Mukesh

Nitin Mukesh in Ludhiana on Saturday. (Gurmeet Singh)

A musical night, ‘Jashn-e-Sahir- Ek shaam Sahir aur Mukesh ke naam’, was organised at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan on Saturday night. Famous singer Nitin Mukesh, son of legendary singer Mukesh, remembered Sahir Ludhianvi and his father through their popular numbers.

The night was organised by Nehru Sidhant Kender Trust. MP Manish Tewari and Deputy Commissioner Rajat Aggarwal were the guests of honour. Nitin sung the popular numbers written by poet and lyricist Sahir Ludhianvi.

The audience was mesmerised with old melodies like ‘Ikk din bik jayega maati ke mol’, ‘yeh mera deewanapan hai’, ‘kabhi kabhi mere dil mein khyaal aata hai’, ‘zindagi ki na toote ladi’ and ‘hum uss des ke waasi hain, jis des mein ganga behti hai’.

While talking to the media, Nitin said, “Coming to Ludhiana and not buying woollens is not happening. So I did shopping for myself and my whole band.” He also appreciated the spirit of the city to remember Sahir Ludhianvi and Mukesh by organising this night.

