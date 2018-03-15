Murder of gangster Gandhi’s brother: Sharpshooter held, police point to gang rivalry as motive

Months after Manminder Gandhi alias Mindhi, brother of slain gangster Rupinder Gandhi, was shot dead outside his residence in village Rasoolra of Khanna, police on Wednesday claimed to have arrested the main accused in the case. Khanna SSP Navjot Mahal said that a gangster Naresh Kumar alias Arjun from Lawrence Bishnoi gang has been arrested in the case. As per the SSP, he is one of the main accused. He was brought on production warrant from a jail in Rajasthan and produced in court at Khanna on Wednesday. He was sent in two-day police remand.

SSP said that it was a case of rivalry among two gangs. Sources said that the arrested accused is a sharpshooter. They added that it was a contract killing and the main conspirators are yet to be arrested. Manminder alias Mindhi Gandhi, 40, a former sarpanch of the village Rasoolra, was shot by one of the two men who came to meet him while he was working in the fields outside his residence in August 2017. He was also the patron of Gandhi Group of Students Union (GGSU) which runs across Punjab in memory of his slain brother gangster Rupinder Gandhi, who was also killed when he was 22 by a rival gang.

