Mumbai: 48-year-old man befriends women posing as daughter, posts morphed photographs, arrested

A 48-YEAR-OLD man has been arrested for using the photograph of his daughter to befriend women on Facebook and posting morphed photographs of the women online.

Advertising

Following a complaint by a woman working as a security guard, the accused was arrested on Tuesday. Police said he has three to four Facebook accounts and they are trying to identify others whom he had targeted in a similar manner.

The police said the complainant received a friend request on Facebook from a woman last year. “The display picture of the account had the photograph of a young girl that the woman believed resided in her area. As she found other women in the area also in the girl’s friends’ list, she accepted the request suspecting that she was someone she knew,” an officer said.

“Over a period of time, she would get good morning and good night messages from the account. However, in the last few months, the accused changed the profile photo and other details of his account. He then started posting obscene content on his page,” the officer added.

Advertising

On June 1, the day of the complainant’s birthday, the accused superimposed her face on the photograph of a naked woman. He then uploaded it with the message ‘Happy Birthday’, said the officer.

The complainant’s friends saw the photograph and intimated her. The woman then approached the police, which registered an FIR under sections 354 A (sexual harassment) and 509 (word gesture to outrage the modesty of a woman) as well as the Information Technology Act. The police got the account blocked and sought details from Facebook about the owner of the account.

“The accused had sent friend requests to several other women in the area. Based on the data, the accused was tracked and arrested. When we questioned him about his display picture, he told us that it was his daughter. We have also found a software on his cellphone with which he would morph the images of these women,” the officer said.